ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 10

Clinton Perkins
2d ago

Isn’t this an ongoing issue for every group using dating apps. What’s the point of singling out one group. Everyone should already know there is a risk, like Craig’s list.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens arrested after leading Peachtree City police of high-speed chase

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph. Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy