Clinton Perkins
2d ago
Isn’t this an ongoing issue for every group using dating apps. What’s the point of singling out one group. Everyone should already know there is a risk, like Craig’s list.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Investigators want to identify 2 suspects who stole cash register from metro CVS store
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing an entire cash register in Ellenwood.
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail
Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teens facing dozens of charges after series of Dunwoody car break-ins
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Five teens arrested for a series of car break-ins in Dunwoody are each facing more than 20 felony charges. Dunwoody police tell FOX 5 the boys, whose ages range from 15 to 17, were arrested after a police chase and search in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police K-9 sniffs out hiding suspect, helps make arrest
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City Police says one of its K-9 officers spotted a suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at a fitness center in Fayette County. Officials say the Cadillac ATS refused to pull over before turning onto a road that dead ends into a wedding and event venue.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
Pregnant woman, newborn in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens arrested after leading Peachtree City police of high-speed chase
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph. Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for kidnapping, shots self after SWAT standoff, polcie say
A suspect is dead after an hours-long swat standoff in Gwinnett County. Police say the suspect fired at officers. It started before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Sycamore Summit in Sugar Hill.
fox5atlanta.com
Florida man sentenced to 40 years over robbery at Stockbridge hair salon
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Florida man will spend decades in prison after officials say he held two women and a 5-year-old child at gunpoint during a robbery at a Stockbridge hair salon. Monday, 31-year-old Yadley Girard pleaded guilty in Henry County Superior Court to of armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle,...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman, unborn child critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother and her unborn child are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
993thex.com
Atlanta Duo, Uses Homeless Individuals To Carry Out Counterfeit Check Cashing Scheme
Two men from Georgia are charged with a counterfeit check cashing conspiracy in Unicoi County, involving the use of area homeless individuals to assist in carrying out the scheme. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Charles Vaughn Collins Jr., and 57 year old Anthony Stegall, both of...
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County started with 10-year-old girl being kidnapped, police say
Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
