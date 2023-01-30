Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
How a tiny radioactive capsule was found in Australia's vast outback
On 25 January, when mining company Rio Tinto reported that one of their Caesium-137 radioactive capsules had gone missing, Western Australian authorities faced a seemingly impossible task. They had to locate a pea-sized capsule anywhere along a 1,400km (870 mile) route stretching from the Gudai-Darri mine in the north of...
Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia
In video footage captured by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), three men can be seen in choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets Three fishermen who used a drink cooler as a life raft have been rescued after capsizing near Australia. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received an alert from an emergency beacon activated off the coast of Eclipse Island, Australia, around 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the organization said in a news release. After the AMSA sent a rescue aircraft to the scene, the three...
An Australian mining company lost a radioactive device that emits high levels of radiation equal to receiving 10 X-rays in an hour and can cause skin burns and cancer: report
An Australian mining company reportedly lost radioactive material along the country's Great Northern Highway, causing a public health scare.
Body found in Atlantic Ocean was unidentified for 22 years — until now, officials say
The “partially skeletonized” remains were found miles off the coast of Maine in July 2000, according to officials.
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
The US Navy has a way to get rid of warships it no longer uses — using them as target practice and gunning them down with missiles
Brazil is figuring out what to do with a 34,000-ton warship laden with asbestos. The US sinks its warships, but they must be purged of pollutants.
Couple Saves $45K to Take Their Great Dane, Golden Retriever and Dachshund on Private Jet Trip
Melanie and Albert Demi of Austin, Texas, chartered a $100,000 jet for their three dogs and other pet owners looking to travel internationally with their furry friends Meet the couple who chartered a $100,000 private jet for their Great Dane, golden retriever, and dachshund so the pets could travel the globe with them. Melanie Demi, and her husband, Albert, dreamed of traveling Europe with their three dogs — great Dane Lucas, 2, golden retriever Cooper, 15, and dachshund mix Brooklyn, 6. The couple, who lives in Austin, Texas,...
Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead
From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead.
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Norway discovers huge trove of metals, minerals and rare earths on its seabed
A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earths on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates.
Boy hides from friends in shipping container, ends up 1,600 miles away
New Delhi — Around the middle of this month, workers at Malaysia's Port Klang were surprised to hear knocking from inside one of the shipping containers that had just come off a ship from Bangladesh. When they opened it, they were even more surprised to see a young boy step out. He couldn't speak the local language, so the port workers couldn't figure out who he was or how he ended up inside the container. They alerted law enforcement agencies, which immediately suspected it was a case of human trafficking."He was the only one found in the container. A police...
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
Vikings brought their animals with them to Britain over 1,000 years ago
When the Vikings crossed the North Sea to reach Britain in the ninth century AD, they brought their dogs and horses with them, according to new research.
World's largest active volcano seen from space as it erupts for the first time in 38 years
The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii after 38 years of dormancy. The volcano began erupting on Sunday, November 27 at 11:30 HST, according to a statement by the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. They also said that the lava flows were contained and should not threaten downslope communities, noting that the risk may potentially increase.
Kapow! Inflatable space station module blows to pieces in video explosion
Sierra Space successfully finished its third module test for the Blue Origin-led Orbital Reef private space complex for NASA, on the long road to replace the International Space Station.
TechCrunch
Max Q: A very Virginia affair
SpaceX moves closer to Starship’s first orbital flight test. Rocket Lab’s Electron lifts off from U.S. soil for the first time. Rocket Lab — and the United States — got a major win this week with the company’s first Electron rocket launch from Virginia. The mission, aptly titled “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” provides a major boost for the company as it seeks to increase launch cadence and provide rapid, “on-demand” launch capabilities from either hemisphere.
Underwater volcano erupts in Vanuatu, triggering warnings
Vanuatu's East Epi underwater volcano erupted Wednesday, hurtling ash into the sky and leading authorities to warn ships and aircraft to avoid the area."We are telling locals to watch out for any strong explosions as the eruptions are still ongoing," senior volcano officer Ricardo William, at the meteorology and geo-hazards department, told AFP. The department posted images of the eruption on Facebook as well as a map showing a 10-kilometer "danger zone" around the submerged volcano.The volcano lies 68 kilometers north of the capital Port Vila.After reports of steam over the site, the underwater volcano started belching ash up to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Woman Detained in Russia After Walking Calf on Red Square
(Reuters) - A U.S. woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow's Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported. Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an...
People
393K+
Followers
67K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1