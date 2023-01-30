OKLAHOMA CITY – Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate Groundhog Day on Thursday, February 2 with a variety of activities for all ages centered around this winter weather holiday and the OKC Zoo’s grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, and black bears, Maynard and Woody. Young Zoo guests are encouraged to bring their own plush bears to the event to see our bears who are the Zoo’s designated Groundhog Day animal ambassadors since it is not home to groundhogs.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO