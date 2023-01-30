ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU Speaker Series with Roxane Gay

Come enjoy an exciting night with author and activist Roxane Gay. Gay is an author and cultural critic whose writing is unmatched and widely revered. Her work garners international acclaim for its reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism and social criticism. With a deft eye on modern culture, she brilliantly critiques its ebb and flow with both wit and ferocity.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana

College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute. This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Firefighters respond to S. 19th Street apartment fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Terre Haute. Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of South 19th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Little information is known at this time regarding potential injuries. Numerous engines from the Terre Haute Fire Department are on scene. This is a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
2-minute test drive: 2023 Nissan Versa

Dorsett Automotive takes us on a 2-minute test drive in the 2023 Nissan Versa. Check out all the exciting new upgrades and visit Dorsett Automotive online for more information. Visit Dorsett Automotive at 105 W Mayfair Drive, Terre Haute, IN, or call them at (812) 232-5500. Content Sponsored by Dorsett...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

