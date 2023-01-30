Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
ISU Speaker Series with Roxane Gay
Come enjoy an exciting night with author and activist Roxane Gay. Gay is an author and cultural critic whose writing is unmatched and widely revered. Her work garners international acclaim for its reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism and social criticism. With a deft eye on modern culture, she brilliantly critiques its ebb and flow with both wit and ferocity.
MyWabashValley.com
Valley Ag Today with Kurt and Jenny Hamilton- Indiana Farm Family of The Year
Valley Ag Today introduces you to a local farm family that has been honored for its contributions to agriculture. Kurt and Jenny Hamilton have been named the Indiana Farm Family of the Year by Beck’s Hybrids and Indiana AgNews. The couple, along with their sons, Tyler and Kody, has...
tourcounsel.com
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana
College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
MyWabashValley.com
Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute. This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
MyWabashValley.com
Long life and many memories, 100 year old veteran served during WWII and Korea
NEWPORT, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Laughter remains part of the lives of Paul and Ruth West. He’s 100, she’s 93 and they’ve been married 76 years. They started dating after his time in the Army during World War II, but they say it wasn’t love at first sight.
Firefighters respond to S. 19th Street apartment fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Terre Haute. Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of South 19th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Little information is known at this time regarding potential injuries. Numerous engines from the Terre Haute Fire Department are on scene. This is a […]
bloomingtonian.com
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
MyWabashValley.com
2-minute test drive: 2023 Nissan Versa
Dorsett Automotive takes us on a 2-minute test drive in the 2023 Nissan Versa. Check out all the exciting new upgrades and visit Dorsett Automotive online for more information. Visit Dorsett Automotive at 105 W Mayfair Drive, Terre Haute, IN, or call them at (812) 232-5500. Content Sponsored by Dorsett...
News Now Warsaw
Gasbuddy says lowest price for gas in Indiana is $2.84 per gallon
WARSAW — The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sullivan, where you can fill up for $2.84 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The average price of gas across the state is $3.34 per gallon, which is below the national average of $3.49. The lowest prices in...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
wbiw.com
Lehigh Cement employee steals and sells scrap copper from Lehigh and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Bloomington man is facing theft and burglary charges after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a report on Wednesday, January 25th at 2:40 p.m. that copper had been stolen from a job site at 55 Lehigh Lane in Mitchell. Officer Calvin Callahan responded...
