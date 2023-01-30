ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, GA

WJBF.com

Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses in a fun way

Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses in a fun way.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: Sibling rivalry and revelry!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Growing up Siewert!. How does your childhood play impact your adult livelihood? If you’re like Mike Siewert and his sister, Susie Siewert Bruner, probably a lot more than we realize!. Mike and Susie grew up in a crafty household. Mike: “We sewed, you (Susie) crocheted,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Following their dreams on the court from Saint Croix to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maliq Richards and Khaleed Heywood are seniors on the North Augusta Boys Basketball team. They’re cousins and were born in Saint Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two years ago, their talents on the basketball court and their goal of following their love for the game, led them to find a new home in the CSRA.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper. It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college. Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first...
AUGUSTA, GA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina

Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen. Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience. “They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods,...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF.com

Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland

Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland
LAKELAND, GA
WJBF.com

Seeking bids on ambulance service has Augusta facing a time crunch

Augusta commissioners will be voting on a new ambulance service contract one day before the deadline to apply to the state to be awarded ambulance zone provider.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm fire

Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a chicken farm fire that killed approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens.
BOZRAH, CT

