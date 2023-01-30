Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13th Annual Black History Concert happening in Aiken
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.
WJBF.com
Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses in a fun way
Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses in a fun way. Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses …. Downtown Coloring book highlights local businesses in a fun way. Homeless taskforce work to help people in need of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Signing Day 2023. Your latest local headlines...
WJBF.com
JENNIE: Sibling rivalry and revelry!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Growing up Siewert!. How does your childhood play impact your adult livelihood? If you’re like Mike Siewert and his sister, Susie Siewert Bruner, probably a lot more than we realize!. Mike and Susie grew up in a crafty household. Mike: “We sewed, you (Susie) crocheted,...
WRDW-TV
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
WJBF.com
Meeting the challenges to educate our children: Columbia County
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Today’s education leaders are constantly working and adapting to changing times. Life is not the same as it was pre-Pandemic. So what did we learn? How are we doing in our efforts to overcome the learning gap that many students faced when campuses were closed?. On...
WRDW-TV
Following their dreams on the court from Saint Croix to North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maliq Richards and Khaleed Heywood are seniors on the North Augusta Boys Basketball team. They’re cousins and were born in Saint Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two years ago, their talents on the basketball court and their goal of following their love for the game, led them to find a new home in the CSRA.
WRDW-TV
Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper. It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college. Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first...
Reward offered for missing dog, Prince
A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!
WRDW-TV
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in Aiken fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members of the mother and daughter killed in a house fire in Aiken are remembering their family while thanking their community for supporting them. The fire is still under investigation, but the family shared what Concetta Spann did that night to try and save her...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina
Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen. Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience. “They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods,...
WJBF.com
Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland
Dr. Flynt talks about the challenges and rewards of leading the Columbia County school system. Ms. Luck used to dislike Social Studies. Now she shares her love of the subject with her 5th graders. Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week: local accountants …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Chemicals for...
WJBF.com
Seeking bids on ambulance service has Augusta facing a time crunch
Augusta commissioners will be voting on a new ambulance service contract one day before the deadline to apply to the state to be awarded ambulance zone provider. Seeking bids on ambulance service has Augusta facing …. Augusta commissioners will be voting on a new ambulance service contract one day before...
WRDW-TV
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
WJBF.com
Concerns for getting ambulance zone as Augusta city leaders wait on proposals
Augusta's efforts to be awarded the ambulance zone for the county will likely come down to a make or break vote next week with commissioners having little time to study a proposed new ambulance service contract. Concerns for getting ambulance zone as Augusta city …. Augusta's efforts to be awarded...
WRDW-TV
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
WJBF.com
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data …. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer...
WJBF.com
Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm fire
Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a chicken farm fire that killed approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens. Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm …. Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a chicken farm fire that killed...
WJBF.com
Aiken County Public Schools to hold ‘MEGA’ hiring event this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’re looking to work in the Aiken County public school system, an upcoming hiring event might be just for you. This weekend, Aiken County Public Schools is holding their second annual district-wide “MEGA” hiring event for teaching and classified positions. On...
Comments / 0