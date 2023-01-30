ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Winter storm bringing cold temperatures to San Antonio, freezing rain to Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7IwF_0kWU2VCj00
Temperatures in San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing. Not so for the Texas Hill Country.
South and Central Texas residents will face freezing or near-freezing temperatures through Wednesday morning as a winter storm crosses the Lone Star State, the National Weather Service warns .

Although San Antonio is under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Wednesday, temperatures in the city proper should remain above freezing for the duration of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Ice is expected to accumulate north of Loop 1604 in the Hill Country, however.


On Monday, San Antonio residents can expect rain for much of the afternoon, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees before plunging into the mid-30s overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be wet and wintery, but once again, temperatures aren't expected to drop below freezing.

Areas north of Loop 1604 are under a Winter Storm Warning and could experience more intense conditions than those in San Antonio.

Temperatures may drop below freezing Monday night in Gillespie County, Kerr County and Kendall County, according to the National Weather Service. Those areas face the possibility of freezing rain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill Country residents could see another spate of freezing rain Wednesday morning, with temperatures not expected to crest above freezing until noon.


Far north Bexar County could experience up to 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation, while residents in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Austin could see between a quarter and half an inch of ice between Monday and Wednesday morning.

No San Antonio school districts have canceled classes so far this week. However, officials with Northeast ISD, Northside ISD and Boerne ISD said via Twitter they are monitoring the situation and will notify parents via their websites and social media accounts should they cancel classes.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio prepares for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy