Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2023
I still get those butterflies in my stomach when I think of going to school. I'm not sure what it is, but you just never forget those feelings when you were young. Now, I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
keyzradio.com
Montana and North Dakota Basketball Rankings
In the penultimate poll for the 2022-2023 basketball seasons in Montana and North Dakota, here is where teams are currently standing in state-wide rankings. 1. Billings West (9-1) 2. Missoula Hellgate (9-2) 3. Bozeman (8-2) 4. Helena (8-2) 5. Helena Capital (7-3) Montana Boys Class A. 1. Lewistown (9-0) 2....
montanasports.com
10 Montanans sign to join football program at Dickinson State in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State football staff on Wednesday announced its first signing group for its 2023 class, which included 10 Montanans. The Blue Hawks finished 8-3 last year, won their eighth consecutive North Star Athletic Association championship and were an NAIA national playoff participant for the eighth straight year. The Blue Hawks return 85 players from their 2022 team and will start spring practice in March.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota to receive $4.7 million in grants to improve roadway safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced over $4.7 million for North Dakota to improve roads, according to a news release sent out by the United States Department of Transportation. It’s part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and includes five grants for...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
pgjonline.com
2,000-Mile Carbon Pipeline Project Sparks Battle Among North Dakota Landowners
(P&GJ) — Landowners from North Dakota gave testimony on Jan. 27 in favor of and against Summit Carbon Solutions' use of eminent domain to construct a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline network beneath hundreds of homes and farms in the Midwest, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Carbon dioxide emissions from surrounding...
valleynewslive.com
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
North Dakota landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans
North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain Friday, as Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward in constructing a massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines spanning 2,000 miles across several states and under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
KFYR-TV
Evening Weather 1/30/23
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations. ‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?. All in the family: local high school basketball matchup features mom, dad and daughter as coaches and referee. Local news, weather, and sports.
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
There’s Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
There's pretty much a website for everything these days, including a state-run site that will let you know if you have some rainy-day money lying around somewhere. There is around $58 billion in unclaimed money and property held by states, national agencies, and various organizations. North Dakota has a small chunk of that money, exceeding $29 million, and if you are a current or a former resident, some of that money could belong to you.
kfgo.com
ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are looking at a law that would allow business logos on the blue highway signs that let travelers know what services are available near exits. The so-called Blue Logo bill would let businesses pay to advertise their gas, food, and lodging services. Supporters...
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
valleynewslive.com
Burgum appoints North Dakota’s new Chief Information Officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Kuldip Mohanty to lead the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department as the state’s next chief information officer, effective February 23. More than 250,000 North Dakotans depend on NDIT’s technology services daily including computer equipment and software, communications,...
KFYR-TV
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
Comments / 0