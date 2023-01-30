Read full article on original website
Defense attorney working to convince jury man charged in death of 6-year-old did not act recklessly
BEAUMONT, Texas — The defense attorney for a Beaumont man charged in the death of a child is working to convince the jury his client's actions were not reckless. Jurors heard painful testimony Tuesday during Darrell Brown's trial. Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the connection with the death of Carter Osborn.
Beaumont man charged in 2021 shooting death of wife pleads guilty, awaits sentencing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is waiting to learn what his punishment will be after pleading guilty to the 2021 shooting death of his wife. Terri Bellini Barlow pled guilty on January 26, 2023. Barlow is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Barlow in October 2021. He is set to be sentenced on March 15, 2023.
'This is not a murder mystery': Opening statements begin in trial of suspect charged in 2020 murder of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — Opening statements have begun in the trial of a 33-year-old suspect charged in the 2020 death of a Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel is charged with murder in connection with the April 26, 2020 shooting death of 41-year-old Shane Russell Jones. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
Grand jury clears former Beaumont officer following deadly shooting of retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Beaumont Police officer will not face charges after he shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. (Editor's note: The above video is from a November 18, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting took place on November 17, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to...
Wife of man accused of hitting, killing 6-year-old boy with ATV testifies in manslaughter trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony continued Wednesday in the the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
Orange County jury sends man to prison for 50 years for shooting at deputies in 2020
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A jury convicted and sentenced a man this week for firing several shots at Orange County deputies nearly three years ago. Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years behind bars after an Orange County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer according to prosecutor Reese Rhodes.
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
16-year-old indicted for murder after September 2022 shooting Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.) Khalin White, 16, is accused of shooting and killing...
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
Orange County program offering multiple forms of aid to families affected by Tuesday's tornadoes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County program is offering aid to families working to rebuild after tornadoes brought severe damage to the area. An EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County Tuesday. The severe weather damaged 100 homes in the county and destroyed 30. Orange...
'I'm just filled with joy' : ExxonMobil Beaumont donates $100K to help repair Charlton-Pollard Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A generous donation was made to City of Beaumont's Park and Recreations department to go towards a beloved park in desperate need of repairs. ExxonMobil presented a $100,000 check during Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting. The money will be used to re-vamp the Charlton-Pollard Park. In...
Wrecker drivers say Port Arthur ordinance could impact response times, affect safety on city roads
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Tensions at a Tuesday Port Arthur City Council meeting were high between wrecker drivers who took the podium and council members. The tow truck drivers are upset about a city ordinance that forbids them from parking their wreckers in their driveways. City leaders believe the ordinance is necessary.
Gisela Houseman Medical Campus in Orange set to be fully operational by fall 2023
ORANGE, Texas — A new hospital in Orange County is one step closer to opening its doors and serving the community. 12News was at the ground breaking of the Gisela Houseman Medical Campus January 2022. At that point, the site along Interstate 10 and Highway 62 was just an...
Beaumont at-large councilman AJ Turner announces bid for second term
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman AJ Tuner has announced he plans to seek a second term in the upcoming municipal election. Turner, who is finishing his first term as an at-large council member, took office for his first term in 2021. He announced his intentions to run for...
Orangefield family home among the 100 homes destroyed, impacted by tornado in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Many Southeast Texans will spend another night without power after Tuesday's tornado severely impacted the area. Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado. "I looked...
