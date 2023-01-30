Read full article on original website
Related
Kennewick Wrapping Rascals Give Huge Gift to Kadlec Security K9 Team
Kadlec Security Services in Richland is thankful for a local wrapping group. The Wrapping Rascals are a husband-wife team with volunteers who wrap presents free of charge. During the Christmas season, the Wrapping Rascals are stationed in a trailer outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. The group accepts donations for charity.
610KONA
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
KEPR
New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week
Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
610KONA
11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
610KONA
Bateman Island Causeway Could Be Demolished
(Olympia, WA) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at a draft plan to remove the Bateman Island Causeway. It's in an effort to improve the health of young salmon and the overall wellness of the Yakima River delta. The draft report, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends the removal of the causeway because right now, it states, the man-made bridge completely blocks water flows. As a result, this leads to very warm temperatures west of the Island.
Vintage Swap Meet in Moses Lake WA Brought Back All the Fun Memories
Over the weekend I drove up to Moses Lake, Washington to attend a retro swap meet of sorts. Items from our childhood including toys, video games, comics and a lot more were all represented. It wasn't a very big event in downtown Moses Lake. It took over a youth center that already had some mini arcades upstairs and a couple playable video games. It was in downtown Moses Lake so it gave myself a reason to visit, even if for a few hours.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 30, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
610KONA
Richland Suspect Tied to Triple Shooting Makes Getaway From Police
(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
goodfruit.com
Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington
Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco initiated an increased sales tax this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. This extra 0.2 cents are going toward Pasco’s Aquatic Center. Have you been wanting to see a water park in the Tri-Cities? You have to...
nbcrightnow.com
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Tri-Cities ‘exceptional’ student advocate is 1st Latina president of national principals group
“I can relate to a lot of our students — where they’re coming from and where they’ve been.”
nbcrightnow.com
Crews remind people to check for burn days after homeowner loses control of Umatilla fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire just before 1:30 p.m. on January 30, according to a post from the district. The brush fire was on E Spearman Road and Diagonal Road. The fire had started as a controlled burn by a...
610KONA
Daytona 500 Party for Chuck Hall
If you have ever attended one of the best Daytona 500 parties in the Tri-Cities, chances are Chuck Hall was your host! There have been a few different locations, but The Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City was where he spent his past few years entertaining the crowd. Between the laughter, the prizes, the commentation, and the booby prizes, Chuck is the king of entertainment!
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WW pursuit ends in arrest
WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0