Catoosa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BAPD investigates deadly 3 vehicle collision near Albany and 9th

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly collision involving three cars, according to BAPD. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, near E. Albany St. and 9th St. All lanes of traffic on 9th St. will be shut down for several hours....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Truck Hits Building, Subject Arrested for DUI Suspicion

A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage. Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

