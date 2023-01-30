Read full article on original website
'Biggest road grant in OK history' given to Tulsa interchange project
More than 85 million dollars from what Pres. Biden’s administration calls a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill is coming to Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
KOKI FOX 23
Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
KOKI FOX 23
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KTUL
South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
KOKI FOX 23
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah residents brave the sleet, snow and slick roads on 2nd day of ice storm
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The sleet, snow and freezing temperatures were not enough hot keep everyone at home in and around Tahlequah on the second day of the ice storm that rolled through Green Country. Sleet quickly turned to snow and slick roads. Traffic was lighter downtown where most of...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
KOKI FOX 23
BAPD investigates deadly 3 vehicle collision near Albany and 9th
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly collision involving three cars, according to BAPD. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, near E. Albany St. and 9th St. All lanes of traffic on 9th St. will be shut down for several hours....
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill
TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
okcfox.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital Opens New ICU And Progressive Care Unit
People in Owasso will now have the option to stay closer to home if they end up in the ICU. Hospital officials at the Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital cut the ribbon on their $8 million new ICU and Progressive care unit Monday morning. Cathy Cunningham, the Chief Nursing Officer,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truck Hits Building, Subject Arrested for DUI Suspicion
A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage. Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
