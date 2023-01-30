ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department announced Monday that officer Yansel Lopez was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence.

Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Lopez was arrested on Jan. 26.

Lopez has worked with the Lansing Police Department for the last year, but has since resigned.

“Our officers and every employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards and held accountable for their actions,” Gulkis said.

According to court documents obtained by 6 News, Lopez has plead not guilty. Because of the charges, he must surrender two personal firearms.

He has been released on a Personal Recognizance bond.

Chuck Allen
3d ago

now they need to do an investigation because if he's violent like that and his home how many other times was he violent to people in the streets as a police officer all his convictions need to be overlooked and probably readjusted cuz he's an abuser !!!

Pflanzsamen
3d ago

Once a public officer is found guilty of any crime , all convictions of others whith his name involved should be overturned whith prejudice. No exceptions.

