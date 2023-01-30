Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department announced Monday that officer Yansel Lopez was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence.

Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Lopez was arrested on Jan. 26.

Lopez has worked with the Lansing Police Department for the last year, but has since resigned.

“Our officers and every employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards and held accountable for their actions,” Gulkis said.

According to court documents obtained by 6 News, Lopez has plead not guilty. Because of the charges, he must surrender two personal firearms.

He has been released on a Personal Recognizance bond.

