ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
Gizmodo
FX Cancels Kindred After Only One Season
In some genuinely disappointing news, FX has canceled Kindred, the television adaptation of Octavia Butler’s seminal novel about a young woman who travels back and forth in time between her ancestor’s slave-holding estate in Baltimore and her life in present-day California. While I found the show a little slow at first it ended on an extremely strong note, and I was looking forward to the second season delivering on the season one setup. Alas, for the awful spoilers.
Gizmodo
Star Wars: Visions Goes International for Season 2
When Star Wars: Visions debuted in 2021, it was justly celebrated for how it allowed some of Japan’s greatest anime studios carte blanche to create their own, well, visions of how the Star Wars galaxy could look. The results were frequently stellar, but season two will be made beyond just Japan. The next series has been announced, and its nine shorts will come from around the world.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
ComicBook
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek Teases Tense Showdown Between Vax, Vex, and Syldor
ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new clip from Prime Video's hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, which shows a tense conversation between the members of Vox Machina and Ambassador Syldor, who happens to be the father of Vax and Vex. The scene appears in an upcoming episode of The Legend of Vox Machina that will debut on Prime Video this Friday. In the clip, Vox Machina attempts to bargain with Ambassador Syldor (voiced by legendary actor Troy Baker) of the elven city of Syngorn for aid in retrieving a Vestige of Divergence from the Fey Realm. However, Syldor has doubts about the legendary artifact's existence and also his children, whom he considers to be disappointments. You can check out the full clip below.
Gizmodo
Contestants Claim Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show Was Rigged
Here’s the good news for Netflix’s upcoming reality game show based on the hit Korean thriller Squid Game: unlike the original series, no one involved appears to have been brutally murdered. The bad news, however, is that on top of reports that its contestants claimed to have suffered intensely during filming, now claims are being made the game wasn’t even fair.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans point out that Chewbacca isn’t quite the battle-hardened warrior we think
Fans in the Star Wars subreddit pointed out that Han Solo’s lovable furball companion may be more of a lover than a fighter after realizing that he only fires his Bowcaster twice in the original trilogy, prompting many to ask if we really know as much as we think we do about Chewbacca.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Teases Its Finale With New Creator Update
My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War Arc came to an end in the latest episodes of the Shonen's anime adaptation, and the Final Arc of the manga is currently playing out in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. While creator Kohei Horikoshi has been tight-lipped when it comes to how many more chapters will focus on the world of UA Academy before bidding a fond farewell to Class 1-A, a new message from the mangaka might give us a depressing hint as to how much time is left.
ComicBook
Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth Releases First Trailer, Project Details
Gamera, the classic Kaiju, is gearing up to come back with a massive new project coming to Netflix soon, and now fans have gotten the first details about what to expect from the Gamera: Rebirth revival with the first trailer! First announced to be in the works back last Fall, this new project did not reveal whether it was going to be a movie, special, or potential anime series. But with the latest update from Kadokawa and Netflix, it has now been confirmed to be a six episode long series that will see Gamera fighting against some other giant monsters for dominance.
Gizmodo
The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Teases a New Big Bad
Today in extra-nerdy information about the new Dungeons & Dragons film, co-director and co-writer Jonathan Goldstein shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Dragon Cultists waiting in line for the porta potty. Not the most flattering image, sure, but the costumes do look appropriately Cult of the Dragon-y, and we can use this information, along with what we’ve seen in the film’s trailers, to suss out some information here... or at least speculate a bit.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
Gizmodo
Hey, Maybe Star Wars Should Leave Mandalore the Hell Alone
To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, “If there’s a nice center to the universe, Mandalore is the planet it’s farthest from.” The home planet of Jango Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren is a hellhole, and it has been throughout the entirety of Star Wars’ main continuity. So much so, in fact, that I don’t think anyone needs to go back, whether it be characters or viewers.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Is Auctioning Off the Desk He Made Manga On
Hajime Isayama has been making the rounds following the conclusion of Attack on Titan's manga a few years back, with the anime adaptation looking to do the same later in 2023 thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA. With Isayama previously stating that he most likely won't be creating a sequel for his dark franchise, and instead hoping to one day own his own sauna, the mangaka is looking to auction off the desk that he used to help him in creating the epic war between the Eldians and the Marleyians.
Gizmodo
Get Ready Spider Monkey, Hot Topic Is Releasing New Twilight Gear
Get your Cullen squad ready, this new Twilight collection includes the coveted baseball jersey. Hot Topic gave io9 a first look at the line dropping this Friday, February 3 in stores and online at hottopic.com and heruniverse.com. The six-piece collection celebrates the late-2000s book and film franchise, the latter of which starred The Batman’s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as a vampire-human couple who fall into forbidden, angsty love. The collection includes a cosplay-inspired version of Bella’s prom dress—perfect for a Valentine’s Day date. If you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day instead by marathoning the movies, there’s nostalgic Team Edward and Team Jacob gear that’s perfect for the occasion.
Gizmodo
DC Studios' New Heads Say the Canceled Batgirl Film 'Was Not Releasable'
During the press event where DC Studios rolled out its planned projects for the future of the DC Universe, new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran outlined what to expect—and also what not to expect. The latter includes any chance of seeing Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s cancelled Batgirl movie.
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie Shares New Poster
Sailor Moon will be back on the big screen soon, and we just got a new look at the comeback. After all, all of the guardians are gearing up for a big battle with the galaxy's worst villain. Now, a new poster is live teasing the vixen's debut, and Usagi is standing front and center to take down the threat.
