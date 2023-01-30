ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and more Chiefs players talk Super Bowl prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are now knee-deep, or at least high-ankle deep, into their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. With the team just 10 days away from their game with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Frank Clark and Nick Bolton are meeting with the media to discuss the matchup.
Super Bowl matchups divides soon-to-be married couple in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO — Megan Geenens and Justin Zeh are planning on being in Kansas City this fall to get married. Megan randomly met Justin visiting a friend in Philadelphia. Both passionate football fans, for Halloween, Megan dressed up like Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl victory parade. Justin...
Kansas City Chiefs bar is loud and proud in the heart of South Philly

PHILADELPHIA — As Harrison Butker kicked through a 45-yard-field goal that punched the ticket for the Kansas City Chiefs to return to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, fans went wild inside Big Charlie's Saloon. That wild excitement for some, was juxtaposed with the knowledge of the team awaiting the the Chiefs in the big game: the Philadelphia Eagles.
