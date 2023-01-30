Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
KMBC.com
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and more Chiefs players talk Super Bowl prep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are now knee-deep, or at least high-ankle deep, into their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. With the team just 10 days away from their game with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Frank Clark and Nick Bolton are meeting with the media to discuss the matchup.
KMBC.com
Online petition calls for Donna Kelce to flip coin before Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday will be a special night for Donna Kelce. Donna Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. There's now an effort to make Donna Kelce a key part of...
KMBC.com
Here's a sneak peek of the Kansas City Chiefs' jerseys they'll wear against the Philadelphia Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in a Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their traditional white jerseys. The Chiefs tweeted out a preview of their Super Bowl gear Tuesday evening. In a video, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a white jersey on with a...
KMBC.com
Super Bowl matchups divides soon-to-be married couple in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO — Megan Geenens and Justin Zeh are planning on being in Kansas City this fall to get married. Megan randomly met Justin visiting a friend in Philadelphia. Both passionate football fans, for Halloween, Megan dressed up like Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl victory parade. Justin...
KMBC.com
Parkville business making sure Travis Kelce's iconic post-game quotes live on forever
PARKVILLE, Mo. — There was no shortage of memorable moments from Travis Kelce after last night's AFC Championship game. A local business is making sure those will live on forever. Inside White Farmhouse Flowers in Parkville, there’s Chiefs gear everywhere. "We have a lot of Chiefs t-shirts, and...
KMBC.com
City council to consider setting aside $750,000 for potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a Super Bowl parade are already in the works in Kansas City. On Wednesday, city council members are considering setting aside $750,000 for a Kansas City Chiefs postseason celebration. When the Chiefs won in 2020, the city released its parade plans immediately after...
KMBC.com
'Love it!': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to Travis Kelce's post-game comments about Cincinnati's mayor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional wrestling legend and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave his approval to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's comments following Sunday's AFC Championship victory over Cincinnati. Kelce called Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni" following the Chiefs win against the Bengals. "Know your...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs bar is loud and proud in the heart of South Philly
PHILADELPHIA — As Harrison Butker kicked through a 45-yard-field goal that punched the ticket for the Kansas City Chiefs to return to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, fans went wild inside Big Charlie's Saloon. That wild excitement for some, was juxtaposed with the knowledge of the team awaiting the the Chiefs in the big game: the Philadelphia Eagles.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Power & Light District to host 'Red Kingdom Block Party' on Super Bowl Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday will start early at the Kansas City Power & Light District. The entertainment district will host the Red Kingdom Block Party beginning at 10 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. It'll be opened for those 18 years or older. Live bands, DJS, contests,...
