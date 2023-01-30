ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

U.S. Justice Department Asked Tesla for Documents on Driver Assistance Features

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requested documents from Tesla related to the company’s Autopilot and so-called “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a Tesla financial filing submitted Tuesday. In part of Tesla’s most recent quarterly report to investors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company included updates on current litigation actions against and investigations into the company (of which there are multiple).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

AI Algorithm Raises Concerns for Child Protective Services

An artificial intelligence tool used by a child protective services agency in Pittsburgh is under scrutiny for its alleged racial discrimination against families. The Associated Press first reported on the concerns following an investigation revealing transparency issues and potential bias caused by the AI algorithms used in the child welfare system.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gizmodo

Intel Cuts Pay to Cut Costs

Layoffs are ravaging the tech industry due to the wildly abstract threat posed by “the economy,” but Intel is taking a different approach. Instead of laying off thousands of its workforce, the company has seemingly decided to make sweeping pay cuts from 5% to 25%. Dylan Patel first...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy