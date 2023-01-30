The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requested documents from Tesla related to the company’s Autopilot and so-called “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a Tesla financial filing submitted Tuesday. In part of Tesla’s most recent quarterly report to investors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company included updates on current litigation actions against and investigations into the company (of which there are multiple).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO