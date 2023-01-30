Read full article on original website
Lady Demons come up short at HCU
HOUSTON – Late pushes at the end of both halves were not enough for Northwestern State to overcome its offensive woes throughout the game on Thursday night as it fell to Houston Christian 69-58. The Lady Demons (9-11, 5-5) shot 33 percent from the field in the game with a conference low 20 percent effort from beyond the arc, converting just three deep shots in the game. HCU finished the game with a not much higher 36 percent shooting effort, thanks in large part to another solid defensive performance by the Demons, but capitalized on 17 NSU turnovers, turning them into 19 total points.
Deep Demons drop HCU for fifth straight win
HOUSTON – In the first meeting this season with Houston Christian, Ja'Monta Black carried the Northwestern State men's basketball team offensively. Seven days later, the Demons used a more egalitarian approach, spreading out the scoring in a 94-76 Southland Conference victory in Sharp Gym on Thursday night. Five players...
Tennis excited for pair of weekend matches in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Following a sweep against Xavier (La.), Northwestern State tennis team focuses on its next set of opponents. Starting Friday, the Lady Demons take to the road to battle Jackson State for a 2 p.m. first serve before taking on Southern Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Demons eye more growth as they head to HCU
HOUSTON – Halfway through the 18-game Southland Conference men's basketball schedule, the Northwestern State Demons know they are not through growing. At least, first-year coach Corey Gipson sees it that way. "The first time we mentioned the growth plates to the guys, we were on the road at Southeastern...
Lady Demons travel to HCU looking to build on winning ways
HOUSTON – Northwestern State is halfway through the Southland Conference schedule and, if the past two games are any indication, have unlocked the next level of its development as a team. A pair of home wins where the defense allowed 52 points or fewer each time and just six...
NSU trio named preseason All-SLC; Demons tabbed fifth in preseason poll
NATCHITOCHES – A trio of Northwestern State baseball players were named to the Preseason All-Southland Conference teams as announced by the league Friday morning. Catcher Bo Willis is the Demons' lone first-team selection while second baseman Daunte Stuart and left-handed pitcher Cal Carver landed second-team acclaim. The team is selected by a combination of coaches' votes and who returned from last season's all-conference teams.
