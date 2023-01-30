HOUSTON – Late pushes at the end of both halves were not enough for Northwestern State to overcome its offensive woes throughout the game on Thursday night as it fell to Houston Christian 69-58. The Lady Demons (9-11, 5-5) shot 33 percent from the field in the game with a conference low 20 percent effort from beyond the arc, converting just three deep shots in the game. HCU finished the game with a not much higher 36 percent shooting effort, thanks in large part to another solid defensive performance by the Demons, but capitalized on 17 NSU turnovers, turning them into 19 total points.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO