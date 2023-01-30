ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

Huskers Host No. 16 Hawkeyes

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team is set to host the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes this Monday, Feb. 6. The meet is set to start at 8 p.m. (CT) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center and will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers last faced the Hawkeyes...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Five Huskers Named Team Captains

Efry Cervantes, Griffin Everitt, Brice Matthews, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team captains for the 2023 season after a vote by the Nebraska baseball players. "These five guys have their own way of bringing leadership to our program," said head coach Will Bolt. "Each...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Begin Postseason with Conference Championships

The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team will travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, on Feb. 4-5 to compete in the Patriot Rifle Conference (PRC) Championships. The air rifle event will take place on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. (10 am) at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range and the smallbore event will take place on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. (central) at the Patty Gym Range.
FAIRBANKS, AK
huskers.com

Huskers Open Spring with Big Ten Match Play

The Nebraska men's golf team heads south to begin their spring season in Palm Coast, Fla. for Big Ten Match Play Feb. 3-4. The two-day tournament will be played on the Hammock Beach Resort and its Par-72, 6,981-yard layout. Alongside Nebraska, the two-day tournament includes host Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, and Rutgers.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Survive Spartan Rally

Lincoln - Isabelle Bourne scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Alexis Markowski and Sam Haiby both added double-doubles to lead the Nebraska women's basketball team to a 71-67 victory over Michigan State on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. With the win, Nebraska improved to 13-9 overall and...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Return Home for Penn State on Sunday

The Nebraska men's basketball team returns to Lincoln this weekend, as the Huskers host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff. Sunday's game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

NU Returns Home to Face Cornell

Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska men's tennis team returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT as the Huskers host Cornell at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. A live stream of the match and stats will be available on Huskers.com, and updates will be posted on @HuskersMTennis on Twitter.
LINCOLN, NE

