Woman charged in fatal Ross Twp. hit-and-run

A Ross Township woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

39-year-old Erin Petroski is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, Involuntary Manslaughter, Accidents Involving Death, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance, Driving at a Safe Speed and Carless Driving.

She's accused of killing 32-year-old Elizabeth Griser, who was hit while walking near Sheetz along Babcock Boulevard on January 13.

While speaking with reporters earlier this month, Ross Township Deputy Chief of Police Brian Kohlhepp said investigators recovered a key piece of evidence early in the investigation.

"We got the car that night," he said. "Our patrol units actually were the ones who were able to locate the vehicle. We have some excellent officers here that did some good police work and found it. Our detectives were able to get a search warrant drafted and get the car in our custody."

Ross Township police say Petroski turned herself in Monday afternoon. Court records show Petrsoki was denied bail over concerns for the safety of the community.