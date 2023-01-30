ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

slightly bothered
2d ago

You pay for your own everything if you home school your kids.... I have no idea why this person is making a huge deal about ohio tax dollars paying for any of it. That's not happening. Ohio tax dollars are absolutely being wasted in public schools. Homeschool your kids if you can. Please.

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
Cleveland.com

State of the State: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
iheart.com

Reading, Writing & Hitler? Ohio Parents Running A Nazi Homeschool Network

This is one of those stories where you go...it HAS to be fake right?. According to a Vice News report, a couple in Ohio is responsible for what is essentially a Nazi homeschooling program. The 'Dissident Homeschool' program distributes 'neo-Nazi lesson plans' on something called Telegram in an effort to...
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
WOUB

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, focused on the Ohio budget and the issues he believes need the most attention during his State of the State address. DeWine was welcomed by members of the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate in the House chamber...
