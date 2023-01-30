Read full article on original website
slightly bothered
2d ago
You pay for your own everything if you home school your kids.... I have no idea why this person is making a huge deal about ohio tax dollars paying for any of it. That's not happening. Ohio tax dollars are absolutely being wasted in public schools. Homeschool your kids if you can. Please.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State rep investigating ‘validity’ of online report of a Nazi-based homeschooling network
Several state lawmakers and community members are demanding answers after reports that parents in Upper Sandusky are using neo-Nazi approved curriculum for home schooling.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
Ohio homeschool under investigation for white supremacist curriculum
The Ohio Department of Education is investigating an online homeschooling network after reports that parents shared messages of White supremacy as educational resources, according to a state education official with knowledge of the review. CNN's Omar Jimenez has the report.
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
State of the State: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
Ohioans won’t see proposal requiring 60% of vote to amend constitution on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday to pose before voters on the May ballot a proposal making it harder to amend the state constitution. The lawmaker-led initiative to require 60% of voter support – as opposed to the existing simple majority of 50% plus one – to enact constitutional amendments failed […]
iheart.com
Reading, Writing & Hitler? Ohio Parents Running A Nazi Homeschool Network
This is one of those stories where you go...it HAS to be fake right?. According to a Vice News report, a couple in Ohio is responsible for what is essentially a Nazi homeschooling program. The 'Dissident Homeschool' program distributes 'neo-Nazi lesson plans' on something called Telegram in an effort to...
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
CCS bus driver’s arrest prompts closer look at state’s Rapback system
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In Ohio, there’s an alert system that’s been in place since 2007 to alert school districts when a teacher or bus driver is arrested. It’s called the Rapback program. In the case of a Columbus City Schools bus driver, who was arrested on...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
WOUB
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, focused on the Ohio budget and the issues he believes need the most attention during his State of the State address. DeWine was welcomed by members of the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate in the House chamber...
Lawsuit involving Ohio’s COVID death records continues
A lawsuit brought by a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch is going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Comments / 11