Fair named top-10 finalist for Lieberman Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair is one of the top-10 point guards in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball this season. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the nation’s top point guard each season.

Fair is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring with 19.8 points per game. She’s third in the league in three-point field goal percentage (.363) and three-pointers per game (2.6). Fair leads the Orange with 4.1 assists per game and has scored in double digits in all 22 games this season.

The Rochester, N.Y., native is coming off a week where she averaged 27.5 points per game and shot 60 percent from the field. Fair scored a season-high 36 points against Virginia on Thursday night tying a program record with eight threes in the win going 8-for-11 from three-point range.

Fair ranks 13th in the nation in total points (436) and is 21st in points per game. She is second on the active career scoring list in the NCAA with 2,471 career points and fourth in active career scoring average (22.5).

The Nancy Lieberman Award, now in its 24th year, recognizes the top point guard in the country. To be considered for the prestigious award, candidates must exhibit floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Fame point guard Nancy Lieberman.

Fair is one of two ACC point guards on the list and is joined by Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 3 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Lieberman Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

