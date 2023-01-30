Read full article on original website
Cyclist dies in the hospital after being intentionally hit by car, stabbed on PCH
A bicyclist has died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday.
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed after being hit from behind, attacked by driver on PCH in Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - Southern California authorities said a bicyclist died after they were hit from behind while riding on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
Passenger Seriously Injured in Alleged Sleepy Driver Crash into Big Rig
Anaheim, Orange County, CA: A male passenger was seriously injured after a female driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, sending their white sedan into the back of a parked big rig early Wednesday morning. Authorities received calls regarding the crash shortly before 1:45 a.m., Feb. 1, where a man...
foxla.com
Family of slain Riverside County deputy reopens family restaurant
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 13. On Wednesday, his family reopened their family restaurant, Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque in Murrieta.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
foxla.com
Riverside County officials give all clear after Menifee school goes on lockdown
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a suspicious person on campus. According to the Menifee Police Department, the campus was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
2urbangirls.com
Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
iheart.com
Riverside Man Who Stormed The Capitol Got Sentenced To How Long In Prison?!
One man among seven people from Riverside County involved in the Capitol riot has been sentenced to 18 months in prison! The man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction! Watch the video above for more details!
nbcpalmsprings.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
KTLA.com
Deputies arrest man who threatened to burn down home of two teens in Victorville
A 24-year-old old Victorville man is in jail after he was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies for allegedly threatening to burn down a home. The arrest was made Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of Maverick Place in Victorville, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
