California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO