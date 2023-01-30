ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
MENIFEE, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County officials give all clear after Menifee school goes on lockdown

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a suspicious person on campus. According to the Menifee Police Department, the campus was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
INGLEWOOD, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead

INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
INDIO, CA

