ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 2: NH DHHS listening sessions at Cashin Center to review state plan on aging

CONCORD, NH – As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the state’s oldest adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee have been seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
MANCHESTER, NH
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
SALEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Affidavit: Stephen Reid’s cellphone led police to shooting site

CONCORD, NH – Stephen Reid’s cellphone led Concord Police investigators to the bodies of Reid and his wife on April 21, three days after they’d been shot, according to the affidavit supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest warrant. Details of the search for the Reids; the impressions of...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: Manchester needs passenger rail

Did you know that New Hampshire’s Merrimack Valley is the most populous metro area in New England that does not have passenger rail service?. For decades people have been working to reinstate passenger rail service to Boston. The project has suffered from fits and starts over the years depending on who was in control of the State House.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bathroom issue comes to forefront at Inter-Lakes

MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings. Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and...
MEREDITH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Long seeks to expand community revitalization tax incentives

CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Municipal and County Government heard testimony on a bill that would expand a program that has helped rehabilitate several properties in Manchester’s downtown area. Presented by prime sponsor Pat Long (D-Manchester), HB 177 seeks...
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA

NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud

A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
SALEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand. S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak...
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy