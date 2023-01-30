Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
manchesterinklink.com
Feb. 2: NH DHHS listening sessions at Cashin Center to review state plan on aging
CONCORD, NH – As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the state’s oldest adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee have been seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
mynbc5.com
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
manchesterinklink.com
Affidavit: Stephen Reid’s cellphone led police to shooting site
CONCORD, NH – Stephen Reid’s cellphone led Concord Police investigators to the bodies of Reid and his wife on April 21, three days after they’d been shot, according to the affidavit supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest warrant. Details of the search for the Reids; the impressions of...
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: Manchester needs passenger rail
Did you know that New Hampshire’s Merrimack Valley is the most populous metro area in New England that does not have passenger rail service?. For decades people have been working to reinstate passenger rail service to Boston. The project has suffered from fits and starts over the years depending on who was in control of the State House.
laconiadailysun.com
Bathroom issue comes to forefront at Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings. Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and...
manchesterinklink.com
Long seeks to expand community revitalization tax incentives
CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Municipal and County Government heard testimony on a bill that would expand a program that has helped rehabilitate several properties in Manchester’s downtown area. Presented by prime sponsor Pat Long (D-Manchester), HB 177 seeks...
WCVB
ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA
NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
thepulseofnh.com
Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud
A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
WMUR.com
New Hampton School searched by NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was executing a search warrant on Tuesday at the New Hampton School. The school released a statement saying the investigation involves a spouse who is not employed by the school but lives in campus housing. The...
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all Storytellers: Join ‘Our Story NH’ for a time of sharing, growing and healing
MANCHESTER, NH – Over the next month, OurStoryNH will hold multiple workshops and story stations in Manchester to help people tell stories about what they experienced during the Covid pandemic. This is a way to bring people closer together, help with healing, and potentially open the doors of experiencing therapy through the arts.
manchesterinklink.com
Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand. S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
WMUR.com
Substance that prompted evacuation of federal building in Concord not hazardous, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated about 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a possible hazardous substance. The incident involved an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazardous materials response "in an abundance of caution," according to the FBI. Multiple agencies,...
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
