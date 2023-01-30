ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

LIST: National Signing Day in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Across the country and here in the Wiregrass athletes are advancing their athletic and academic careers by signing National Letters of Intent. Below is a list of Wiregrass signees that WDHN News will update as athletes sign throughout the day:. Enterprise High School:. Trevon Kemmerlin-University...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools host Job Shadow Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many in the Dothan Tech community are excited to kick off the Award-Winning annual Job Shadow Day, hosted by Dothan Tech. The traditional event allows local students the opportunity to engage and build the skills and knowledge they need to continue to purse their various career pathways.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Recapping National Signing Day 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A number of Wiregrass athletes made big decisions on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2023. Starting in the circle city of Dothan, the Wolves saw multi-sport athlete Raymond Blackmon ready to head to East Mississippi College, with the running back joining the school featured on popular Netflix show Last Chance U. Blackmon broke multiple school records at Dothan, with 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month

Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Healthy Heart Challenge

Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva H.S. freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry. the label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Tax Rate drops

David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Color The Weather 1-31-23

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan native and softball star recognized as SEC 2023 Women’s Legend

AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan native is recognized as one of the most decorated student-athletes in Auburn and SEC softball history, according to Auburn University. Kasey Cooper has been selected as Auburn’s Southeastern Conference 2023 Women’s Legend, the SEC announced Wednesday. “It’s truly an honor and...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville soars by Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Daleville Warhawks defeated the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 56-52.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan to host annual Wiregrass homeless count

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host this year’s homeless count in Dothan Saturday, February 4th. Volunteers are needed for the annual count to be successful. Each year “The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has arranged for the homeless count to take place on Saturday, February 4.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Governor surprises award winning Newton students

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
NEWTON, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Every year, about 805,000 people across the nation have a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC. This alarming number is why Flowers Hospital is working to reduce the risk of heart disease...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Adverse Possession

In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss adverse possession.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
TROY, AL

