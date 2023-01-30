List: 2023 Black History Month events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations throughout West Michigan are hosting several events in February in observance of Black History Month.

Black History Month dates back to 1976, when the Association for the Study of African American Life and History expanded a week-long celebration into a month, according to the Library of Congress . President Gerald R. Ford , who had declared an observance of Black History Week the year before, followed the ASALH and recognized Black History Month.

“In celebrating Black History Month, we can take satisfaction from this recent progress in the realization of the ideals envisioned by our Founding Fathers,” Ford wrote . “But, even more than this, we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Below, find an event to celebrate Black History Month near you:

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives | Martin Luther King: The Man – Photo Collection | Jan. 16 through Jan. 30 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. el-Hakim | Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour | Feb. 4, Feb. 12, Feb. 27 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Storytimes | Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 | Details

GRAAMA, Fountain Street Church | Black History in Art and Artifacts | Jan. 15 through March 15, reception Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

KDL, GRAAMA | The Underground Railroad: Quilting Seminar | Feb. 9, Feb. 27 | Details

GRAAMA | Al Green Ice Sculpture | Feb. 10 | Details

DeVos Performance Hall | 21st Annual Symphony of Soul featuring Wayne Brady | Feb. 11 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Cultural Connections Cooking Class | Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. tp 7 p.m. | Details

Ford Museum | Ford and the Recognition of Black History Month | Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Music in the Stacks: Yolonda Lavender | Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

GRAAMA, Ford Museum | America at the Crossroads | Feb. 27 through May 28, talk and performance with Reb. Bob Jones on Feb. 17 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Author Talk with Victoria Christopher Murray | Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

GRAAMA, All Art Works | The History of the Horseshoe Bar Talk by Kim Rush | Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

KCC | Community-wide Sing-along: Traditional Hymns and African American Spirituals | Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. | Details

Battle Creek Regional History Museum | Sojourner Truth’s Life History, Works and Words | Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

KCC | Students of Color Club Pep Rally | Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | Details

KCC | Soul Food Luncheon | Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. | Details

Willard Library | Flavors of February! A Black History Celebration | Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

KCC | Black-owned Business Showcase | Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Willard Library, The Diatribe | African American Celebration 2023 | Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

KCC | Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall | Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

City of Portage | Black History Month Exhibition: Ten Little Known Facts | Feb. 1 through Feb. 26 | Details

City of Portage at Air Zoo | Black History Month Presentation: Lt. General Russel Honoré | Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo Public Library | Black History Month Bingo | Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Feb. 6 details , Feb. 21 details

, (Virtual) WMU Cooley Law School | Black History Month Speaker: Zenell Brown | Feb. 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Hackley Public Library | Youth and Teen Take and Make Quilt Squares | Throughout February | Details

Hackley Public Library | Gospel Kick-Off Event | Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | Black History Trivia Contest | Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Frauenthal Theater | Black Man Documentary Premiere | Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | Open Mic Poetry Night | Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest | Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | Youth Services BHM Craft Day | Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | Black Hair Care Clinic | Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Hope College | The Mountaintop: Black History Month Event | Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

GVSU | NPHC ight with GVSU Basketball | Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. | Details

Holland Museum | African American Quilt History in Michigan | Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Holland Museum | The Civil Rights Road Trip informational meeting | Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Taste of Soul Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. | Details

