Beaufort County, NC

WITN

NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed. A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded

NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
NEW BERN, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN

Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man charged with two counts of murder

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that killed two people on Jan. 21. Clonzie Lee Nealy Jr., 34, was arrested by ECU Health Police. He was jailed under no bond. Police responded just before 3 a.m. on […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools

Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

