NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Greenville, Pitt County law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols’ death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As protests continue across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols questions are arising as to how law enforcement is responding and what changes may or may not be made. For the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Dance says that there are measures in place...
roanokebeacon.com
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder
An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
After 20th anniversary of deadly explosion, company gives large donation to Lenoir Co. fire dept.
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of the 20th anniversary of the explosion that rocked a Lenoir County community, West Pharmaceutical makes a large donation to a fire department near Kinston. On January 29th, 2003 six workers were killed and nearly 40 hurt in a massive explosion at...
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
13-year-old arrested on juvenile petition after ‘mass violence’ threat to NC school
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the threat, that was not specified to CBS 17, by a social media post. It did say however the post threatened "multiple Wayne County Public School facilities."
wcti12.com
Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools
Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
