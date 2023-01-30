Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO