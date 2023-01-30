Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture
This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side gymnasts thriving
Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
Elmont, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Garden City Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Elmont Memorial Senior High School on February 01, 2023, 15:45:00.
Herald Community Newspapers
Three cheers for Wantagh cheer
Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection
Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
Herald Community Newspapers
Full STEAM ahead for kids at Wantagh's elementary schools
From robotics to engineering and coding, elementary schools in Wantagh are finding innovative new ways to get students engaged in learning through STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the program focuses on project-based learning and taking an in-depth look into a variety of topics.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Herald Community Newspapers
How one Kennedy High School junior wants to ‘Stop the Bleed’
Some of the potentially lifesaving items found in the kits Sydney Brewer is purchasing include a tourniquet, two pairs of gloves, trauma shears, sterile gauze, an Israeli pressure bandage and a card with instructions. Even as a child, Sydney Brewer realized that the threat of a tragedy taking place in...
Herald Community Newspapers
A flood of complaints
Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
Herald Community Newspapers
Their ‘FIRST’ robotics kit
Members of the Baldwin High School Robotics team received their kit and parts from FIRST Long Island last week. Baldwin High School students attended this year’s kickoff event for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by FIRST Long Island and hosted by LIU Post on Jan. 7., where they gathered with more than 40 participating high schools at LIU Post’s Krasnoff Theater for a presentation.
Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Valley Stream Store
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced. The third-prize winning Power Play ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 1, drawing was purchased in Valley Stream, at the BP station on Rockaway Avenue. It has four matching numbers plus the...
Huge brawl after Valley Central-Newburgh basketball game triggers mass police response
MONTGOMERY – A brawl following the conclusion of a high school basketball game resulted in a massive police response on Tuesday night. Host Valley Central beat Newburgh Free Academy, 58-37, in a Section 9 varsity boys game. After the players from both teams shook hands in customary fashion, there was confrontational chatter between fans of both schools and multiple fights ensued around 8:10 p.m. ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Paul Rosen’s students ‘sang for him’
Paul Rosen’s life was filled with music, sailing, and learning. He was always true to himself, and instilled that sentiment into others. Whether it was with his family or the hundreds of students he taught throughout his years at East Meadow High School, Rosen never ceased to share his love for life.
Manhattan lottery player wins more than $19,000 in Take 5 drawing
MANHATTAN (PIX11) —Winner! A Manhattan Take 5 player bought a ticket worth $19,088 for Tuesday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. The top-prize ticket was sold at Royal Deli, located at 817 Ninth Avenue. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again […]
Herald Community Newspapers
A wing-eating challenge for a special cause
For one East Meadow mom, watching her stepdaughter lose her own mother was tough. So when Jessica Schiavone found out about a wing-eating contest in benefit of Camp Good Mourning — a camp that provides free grief camp programs for kids coping with the death of a parent or sibling — she knew she wanted to take part in it, in memory of her stepdaughter’s mother.
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
Herald Community Newspapers
James A. Dever School is a bully-free zone
Officer Luis Serrano from the Nassau County Police Department recently visited James A. Dever Elementary School to speak to students in fourth to sixth grade about the dangers of bullying and cyberbullying. James A. Dever Elementary School students learned about making smart choices for themselves and how to help others...
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Town to revamp senior housing complex in F.S.
Dogwood Terrace — an affordable senior apartment complex at 1178 Martha Place in Franklin Square — is getting a much-needed facelift. The Town of Hempstead Housing Authority plans to modernize the low-cost housing development, comprising 104 units accommodating town residents who are 55 years and older. The existing two-story building sits behind the Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue.
