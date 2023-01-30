Read full article on original website
Fortnite: How To Access Dragon Ball Adventure Island (And What Rewards You Can Get From It)
In 2022, "Fortnite" players were able to participate in a "Dragon Ball" event that included more than just a skin line and a few weeks of gimmicks. Of course, these things all existed, but a major part of the event was Dragon Ball Adventure Island. This island featured popular locations from "Dragon Ball," like the Room of Spirit and Time, and players were able to experience the series by doing random tasks or even going into PvP battles. Another "Dragon Ball" event is coming to "Fortnite" in 2023, and it's bringing back the Dragon Ball Adventure Island yet again.
That Viral $2,000 Steam Game Is Weirder Than It Sounds
Steam allowing small developers to publish games on the platform has made for some incredible indie successes. Games made by small teams such as Iron Gate PB's "Valheim" have done exceptionally well on the platform, reaching thousands more players than they would have on their own, thanks to Steam distribution. But letting just anyone publish on Steam is a double-edged sword, as Steam is home to plenty of wacky and gimmicky games. For example, one horror game on Steam dares players not to return it.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
Why The Callisto Protocol Failed To Capture The Magic Of Dead Space
Developer Striking Distance Studios intended for "The Callisto Protocol" to serve as a spiritual successor to "Dead Space," but it failed to live up to the magic of the original survival horror experience that captured fans' hearts. K-ODYSSEY reported that the game underperformed in sales, to the point that publisher Krafton's stock took a hit as a result.
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
Goldeneye 007: The One Way To Get Modern Controls On Nintendo Switch
The 1997 N64 classic "heyday 007" has finally made it to the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. However, the port isn't without issues. Nevertheless, gamers can play through the campaign solo or get some friends together and enjoy the multiplayer action of the previous era, all on the Nintendo Switch.
High On Life 2: Will There Be A Sequel?
"High on Life" released in December 2022 to mixed reviews but a positive response from gamers. While the unique brand of humor had critics divided, it was a major success in terms of early sales and player counts (per Forbes). The question now is whether or not this reception will translate into a sequel.
One Piece Odyssey: How To Beat The More Important Than Berries Quest
Help isn't free. Ideally, you'd get a valuable reward out of it. "One Piece Odyssey" puts the player through enough battles that using auto battle and speed up have become the norm. That said, the game offers side quests that can help the Straw Hats trudge through the 30-hour RPG with currency and accessory rewards. The More Important Than Berries quest gives the player a Noble's Ring that raises the character's DEF by 180 points, a relatively generous boost at that early point in the game. However, it's more difficult to complete than players expected.
Hi-Fi Rush: Why You Might Want To Avoid The Cloud Gaming Version
"Hi-Fi Rush" is 2023's unexpected hit. On January 25, Tango Gameworks announced and released the title on the same day for PC and Xbox. And the gameplay is just as surprising as the release. This rhythm-based fighter combines the combat and style system of "Devil May Cry" with the rhythm timing of "Guitar Hero." The result is a truly unique game that has won critics and gamers over (per Metacritic) — partly because the game allows players to pet the cat. And with a price tag of $30, it has proven to be enticing for gamers when $70 titles are becoming the norm.
How To Unlock The Rabbit Mask In GTA Online
There's no shortage of cosmetics in "GTA Online." Players can equip all types of clothing, from plain white t-shirts to vibrant masks, to make their characters unique and truly their own. Some of these cosmetics are especially unique, as they could only be attained during past special events. However, getting these items often require the player to perform special actions during a limited-time event. For example, the Horror Pumpkin mask from Halloween Judgement 2022 could be unlocked by finding ten pumpkins scattered around the Los Santos map during the event.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Beat The Guardian Challenge
In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players have the choice to pursue particularly demanding Challenge Missions in order to unlock legendary rewards for their favorite Heroes, including Captain America. Some progression into this 45-hour game is required for any Hero to unlock a Challenge. To unlock Captain America's Guardian Challenge, gamers must...
How To Access FFXIV's Valentione's Day Event (And What Items You Can Get)
When "Final Fantasy 14" was first released, it was one of Square Enix's games that flopped hard. However, since 2010, the MMORPG has amassed quite a following: an estimated 41.5 million subscribers to be exact. Those 41.5 million subscribers are in for a treat as the Valentione's Day event, "To Thine Own Love Be True," is finally here. From Feb. 1, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2023, players can get excited about new items and potentially get past exclusive items.
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
Is Dead Island 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
In just a matter of months, "Dead Island 2" — the long-awaited sequel to 2011's "Dead Island" — will be released to the world. After a series of delays, many players are anxious to get their hands on the new title from Dambuster Studios when it finally releases in April. But will Nintendo Switch users have the same opportunity to play the zombie-killing game upon release?
PlayStation Franchises That Killed Off Their Main Characters
Gamers who grew up in PlayStation households know Sony has an impressive lineup of exclusive franchises. Titles like "God of War" and "Uncharted" have been a major selling point for the consoles over the years, with many fans citing them as their primary reason for buying a PlayStation. These exclusives tend to be big-budget AAA games with cinematic visuals designed to show the console's full capabilities. Many also give players an engaging narrative, making these games memorable long after the graphics and gameplay have become outdated. They aren't all fun and jokes like "Crash Bandicoot" or "Ratchet & Clank," though. More than a few of these stories have been bittersweet.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
