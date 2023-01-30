Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives. The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Teams up with S.C. Philharmonic for Romeo and Juliet Ballet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Ballet will host two performances of Romeo and Juliet at the Koger Center of the Arts. These performances will be accompanied by the South Carolina Philharmonic orchestra who will provide the musical scores for the tale of two star crossed lovers. Shows will...
WIS-TV
West Columbia shares monthly police activity data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Members of U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, members of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America’s Rock Band, Full Spectrum is performing in Columbia. The band is kicking off their tour at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday. Major Gregory Perry, the senior JROTC instructor at Spring Valley High invited...
WIS-TV
Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day. Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama. Notice a spelling or...
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
WIS-TV
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia High School’s Alumni Group Hosting “Coming Home” Celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A newly formed Alumni Association for Columbia High School is hoping to round up former students for a coming home celebration. The event is not only for former students but former staff as well. The reunion will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 4 p.m....
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
WIS-TV
Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia leaders were face to face with representatives from the highly- scrutinized Monroe Group on Wednesday. It’s unclear what was discussed or if any agreements have been made. The Monroe Group owns the Colony Apartments, a federally subsidized complex that the city evacuated in late...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that. Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia
People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”. Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.
WIS-TV
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a former deputy was terminated and arrested. Sheriff Leon Lott said former deputy Jason N. Edwards, 35, was terminated on Feb. 2, from his position as master deputy in Region 2, the Dentsville area of Richland County. The Fairfield...
South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
