ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives. The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia shares monthly police activity data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day. Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama. Notice a spelling or...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia

People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy