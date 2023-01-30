Read full article on original website
Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia do little to solve waste problem
PRIBOJ, Serbia (AP) — In southwest Serbia, construction machines are being repurposed to clear tons of waste clogging the Potpec lake. Year after year during the winter months, the lake near the southwest Serbian town of Priboj fills with tons of garbage such as plastic bottles, rusty barrels, dead animals and even furniture or home appliances. This is because the Lim river feeding into the lake swells during the winter months and sweeps up trash from dozens of illegal landfills along its banks, as it flows from Montenegro to Serbia.
‘Hands off Africa!’: Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis is demanding that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources. He plunged head first into his agenda upon arrival on Tuesday in Congo. The pontiff was greeted with a raucous welcome by Congolese who were grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of Congolese lined the main road into Kinshasa to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport. He said in a speech to government authorities to keep their hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo and “hands off Africa!”
Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime drug trafficker has testified that he paid a former top Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” or “The Wolf,” testified Monday at the U.S. federal drug trafficking trial of former Mexican security secretary Genaro García Luna. Nava Valencia said the payments were also intended to assure protection when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. Defense lawyers haven’t yet had their chance to question Nava Valencia. They have argued that the case rests on lies from self-interested criminals.
AP News Summary at 8:16 a.m. EST
Tyre Nichols case shows officers still fail to intervene. As Memphis police officers attacked Tyre Nichols with their feet, fists and a baton, others held Nichols down or milled about, even as he cried out in pain before his body went limp. Just like the attack on George Floyd, a simple intervention could have saved a life. Instead, Nichols is dead and five Memphis officers face murder charges. Memphis and Minneapolis police departments are among many with “duty to intervene” policies. It’s also the law. Three Minneapolis officers who didn’t try to stop the attack on Floyd were convicted of federal crimes. Experts agree peer pressure, and in some cases fear of retribution, is on the minds of officers who fail to stop colleagues from doing bad things.
