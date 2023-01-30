Read full article on original website
Gunman in Washington subway shooting kills 1, hurts 3 others, police say
A man shot and killed a transit worker and hurt three other people in Washington, D.C., near a Metro station during Wednesday morning's commute, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.According to officials, transit riders helped subdue the suspect.The incident unfolded around 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said in a news conference. The suspect, who has not been named, was riding a Metro bus and "engaging" other passengers while "brandishing" a weapon, Benedict said. He eventually followed a passenger off the bus and shot at him, striking him in the legs.That passenger, Benedict said, has...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago, New York City from Colorado, governor says
Following what Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called a “very productive conversation” with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Polis said Colorado is done bussing migrants to those cities. Polis announced the change Saturday.
Woman with terminal cancer plans move from Virginia after aid in dying bill stalls
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — In July of 2022, Barbara Green was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Doctors told her she'd have 8 to 11 months to live. "One day I was perfectly well. The next day I was a cancer victim," said Green. She told WUSA9 she's not...
KOMO News
Sound Transit, Washington State Ferries receive millions in federal funding
WASHINGTON STATE — Both Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries, separately, received millions in federal funding this week. WSF is receiving $11.6 million to help electrify the state's second-most popular route. According to a press release from Sen. Maria Cantwell, $4.9 million will go toward the Mukilteo-Clinton route electrification, $5 million will be designated for Southworth Ferry Terminal improvements and $1.7 million will go toward helping WSF buy new payment kiosks and upgrade online payment options.
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Minimum Wage in Every State in 2023
It’s been more than a decade since the federal minimum wage was increased. First enacted by Congress in 1938 at 25 cents per hour, the minimum wage last received a boost in 2009 when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. Despite calls to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage —...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CDC Warns That a Brand of Eyedrops May Be Linked to Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
rtands.com
Biden Visits Baltimore Rail Tunnel Replacement Location Set to Modernize Northeast Corridor
President Joe Biden traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 30 to kick off the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel replacement project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The 150-year-old tunnel will be replaced as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by the president. The tunnel spans 1.4 miles and is the oldest tunnel on the Northeast Corridor, connecting Baltimore’s Penn Station to points south.
D.C. Metro Worker Killed Trying to Stop ‘Random’ Shooting Rampage
A gunman killed a Metro employee and injured three others during a random shooting spree in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning. The shootings started when the gunman got into an altercation on a public bus, where he randomly shot one victim in the leg around 9 a.m., authorities believe. Another victim was reportedly shot as they were attempting to purchase a metro card at the nearby Potomac Metro Avenue Station. A metro worker was ultimately killed when he tried to help a woman the gunman had accosted—and was potentially trying to rob—at a station platform. “The fact that our citizens have to intervene with an armed gunman is disturbing to me,” said Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant chief of police. The gunman is in custody but police haven’t yet revealed a motive for the attacks. “We have a gun violence problem in America, and sometimes unfortunately that comes into Metro,” Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said. “But this is not a Metro-specific safety issue. It's an American gun violence issue.”Read it at ABC News
Southwest Airlines hires former St. Louis-area congressman as lobbyist
ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines has hired former St. Louis-area Congressman Jerry Costello as a federal lobbyist, as it deals with fallout from its scheduling meltdown last month. Politico reports that the Dallas airline, which has the biggest market share at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, earlier this month...
The 10 US cities where black Americans fare best - and worst - economically
American cities with populations under 500,000 were best for black residents. Virginia had two cities in the top ten, while Ohio had two cities in the bottom ten.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Challenges to Biden Student Loan Plan Hinge on Overreach, Financial Harm
Challenges to President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan are set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. Republicans and conservative groups have now brought at least six lawsuits against Biden’s plan. Arguments against the plan hinge on claims the federal government is overstepping its authority...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Is Ayahuasca and Why Are People Turning to Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatments?
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon region. It's widely used in South America where it is legal in several countries, including Peru and Brazil. But in the United States, it remains illegal because the brew contains the psychedelic N, N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT.
tourcounsel.com
L'Enfant Plaza | Shopping mall in Washington, D.C.
L'Enfant Plaza is a complex of four commercial buildings grouped around a large plaza in the Southwest section of Washington, D.C., United States. Immediately below the plaza and the buildings is the "La Promenade" shopping mall. The plaza is located south of Independence Avenue SW between 12th and 9th Streets...
US News and World Report
U.S. Awarding $800 Million to Improve Roads, Cut Traffic Deaths
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce Wednesday it is awarding $800 million to redesign roads, improve sidewalks and make other upgrades to address the sharp increase in U.S. traffic deaths. Traffic deaths jumped 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021, the highest number killed on American roads since 2005. After...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee congressman wants to prohibit airlines from charging unreasonable fees
WASHINGTON, D.C.-U.S. Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09) is calling on airlines to be regulated when it comes to charging high fees for basic services. Rep. Cohen is the sponsor of H.R.659, otherwise known as the Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act. The proposed law would ban airlines from charging...
