Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to wake up to your custom alarm sounds on your Pixel? You can. The Clock app on your Google Pixel phone has a hidden feature that enables you to record custom alarm sounds right inside the app. All you need is the latest version of the Clock app, and you're good to go. Here's how to do it.

1 DAY AGO