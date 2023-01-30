Read full article on original website
How to Fix the Xbox Game Pass 0x800700e9 Error in Windows 10 & 11
The Xbox Game Pass is a popular Microsoft subscription service for games. However, some users encounter a 0x800700e9 error when they try to download and install Xbox Game Pass titles via the Xbox app or Microsoft Store. The 0x800700e9 error code message says "Something unexpected happened," which provides no clue as to how to resolve that issue.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S23+ vs. S23 Ultra: Which Should You Choose?
Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is available in three choices. The company has expanded its flagship smartphone series over the years to cater to varying consumer tastes. If you want to buy Samsung's 2023 flagship phone, which is the right pick for you—the regular S23, the S23+, or the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra?
How to Wirelessly Connect a PS3 DualShock Controller to Windows
Your PS3 is probably gathering dust by now, so why not put it to good use... or, at least, its controllers? Use them on your PC and give them a new life.
The Best Way to Play PS1 Games on Windows: A Duckstation Guide
Older PlayStation emulators, such as PCSX and ePSXe, could provide easy access to the popular console's vast library of titles. Nonetheless, Duckstation demonstrates that they could be better.
5 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack didn't exactly receive a warm welcome upon its release. Gamers were questioning its worth due to the steep price difference compared to the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, and many felt that what you got wasn't exactly worth the extra dollars.
6 Different Ways to Open Programs on Windows
Launching programs on Windows is a basic task, and there's a good chance you already know how to do it. However, if you're tired of using the same method and want to discover new ways to open your apps, this guide is for you.
How to Record Your Own Custom Alarm Sound for Your Google Pixel
Do you want to wake up to your custom alarm sounds on your Pixel? You can. The Clock app on your Google Pixel phone has a hidden feature that enables you to record custom alarm sounds right inside the app. All you need is the latest version of the Clock app, and you're good to go. Here's how to do it.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which Is Better?
Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is here to take on the iPhone 14. Of all the models in Samsung's lineup, the entry-level Galaxy S23 is the one that competes with the regular iPhone 14. Both are compact phones with reasonable price tags, powerful internals, and a competent camera setup.
How to Pre-Order All the New Products From Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has come and gone, and with that, hype is growing for Samsung's latest flagship products. So whether you attended this year's Galaxy Unpacked event or just followed the coverage online, here's how you can get your hands on the new products.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22: Do You Need to Upgrade?
Samsung's Galaxy S23 is the successor to 2022's Galaxy S22. As such, it promises several upgrades that make it better than its predecessor. However, if you're considering upgrading to the S23 from the S22, don't just take Samsung's word for it.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Official: What Are the Specs and When Can You Buy It?
Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end flagship sits alongside the S23 and S23+ in the range and offers a superfast processor, an incredible 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom, and the ever-popular S Pen.
How to Download and Install Among Us Mods
Among Us is an online game, so installing mods can be a little trickier than other games. Despite that, it is possible, and there's a range of high-quality mods for you to explore.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+: The Top 7 Features
The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are siblings to the bigger and more expensive S23 Ultra. While they are cheaper than the Ultra and with toned-down specs, the pair has several standout features that make them a catch.
The Best Keyboard Keycaps
Keyboard keycaps have a tendency to wear over time. In some cases, it's even possible to lose keycaps if you have removed them from your keyboard to clean them.
7 Ways Gaming Mice Have Improved Over the Years
The gaming mouse is probably the most important accessory for PC gaming. It has the critical responsibility of accurately translating your analog hand movements into in-game movements.
The 5 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Editor for Windows 10
Microsoft Editor is a popular choice for many people regarding writing productivity. Like most writing tools, this editor helps you analyze your text style, correct your grammar and give suggestions on how to make your writing exceptional.
3 Quick Ways to Check Your Graphics Card Model on Windows 11
The graphics processing unit (GPU) plays an integral part in your overall Windows experience, all the way from gaming to video editing. A high-performing graphic card can be a key deciding factor in your user experience.
Honor Set to Launch TWO New Handsets at MWC '23
MWC 23 is just around the corner and smartphone brands are working hard on launch events for their latest handsets. One such brand is Honor, bringing with it a raft of stunning handsets ready to drop at the Barcelona event.
How to Create a Number Guessing Game in Python
Creating games in Python is a great way to learn basic programming concepts, and build a stronger foundation in programming. One of the games you can create is a simple number-guessing game.
How to Update Your AMD Radeon Graphics Drivers on Windows 11
AMD is one of the leading chipset and graphic card manufacturers; AMD Radeon graphics are popular due to their incredible performance and reliability. A feat made possible with the help of robust software drivers that seamlessly integrate the AMD hardware with different gaming and other applications on your PC.
