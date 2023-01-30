Read full article on original website
ocfl.net
Orange County Citizens’ Review Panel Delivers Impactful Programs for Local Communities
From programs guarding children from human trafficking, to career development opportunities to crime prevention projects, the Citizens’ Review Panel (CRP) has awarded more than $14.3 million to area nonprofits for 2023. Every year the CRP selects a small group of proposals from Orange County-based nonprofits, to provide critically needed...
ocfl.net
Mayor Jerry L. Demings Announces Goal of Housing Homeless Individuals Exceeded
Partnerships with HUD and others helped Orange County assist nearly 500 households over an 18-month period. – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings today announced that Orange County Government housed 486 individuals experiencing homelessness in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, states, municipalities, and tribes through HUD’s House America initiative.
YAHOO!
Families for Safe Schools group, parents against conservative policies, to disband
COVID-19 was raging across Florida with the Delta variant as summer 2021 came to a close. Gov. Ron DeSantis had issued an executive order that prohibited school boards from putting mask mandates back in place. Without vaccines widely available to kids yet, Brevard Public Schools went against the order. At...
click orlando
Officials break ground on new Brevard County middle school
VIERA, Fla. – District leaders with Brevard Public School broke ground Wednesday on a long-awaited middle school in Viera. The school, which hasn’t been named, will be built along Stadium Parkway next to Viera High School. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “We are going to be building...
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Update on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
For years, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) structure has allowed Disney to have a great amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Florida. But all that could be changing soon. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, a...
ocfl.net
Orange County’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative in collaboration with Bethune-Cookman University and onePULSE Foundation – Orlando Theater Event
– In recognition of Black History Month and as Part I of the Orange County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative’s African American Renaissance Series, the MLK membership is proud to partner with Bethune-Cookman University to support onePULSE Foundation in presenting the original readers theater piece, “Emotional Rollercoaster: Love Letter to Life”. This unique theater event takes place on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Orlando Reparatory Theater in Loch Haven Park.
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 31, 2023
It is with great sadness that Mayor Jerry L. Demings announces the peaceful passing of his beloved father, Freddie Lee Demings, at the age of 100 years young. Freddie Lee Demings was born on September 12, 1922, to Fred Green and Levy Demings in Luverne Alabama. He was one of ten siblings. After high school, Mr. Demings moved to Apopka, Florida and began his first job picking oranges.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
ocfl.net
Celebrate a Special Valentine’s Day at the Courthouse
Orange County, Fla. – — Engaged and ready to “tie the knot”? Consider saying “I do” with the Orange County Clerk of Courts. Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell will perform a special group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in front of the steps of the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando at 1:00 p.m.
Destin Log
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
WESH
Florida's Safe Haven law allows parents to surrender newborns at safe locations
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a baby girl was found abandoned in a wooded area over the weekend. He says she was rushed to the hospital and is doing okay, but now, deputies are searching for her mother, who could face charges. “Usually, it’s...
the32789.com
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program
Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier offering cheaper 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited summer flight pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're starting to make summer travel plans, this unlimited flight pass from Frontier Airlines could be just what you need. The airline has introduced its new Go Wild! Summer Pass, which is similar to the annual pass it released last year but at a cheaper price.
WESH
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
iheart.com
Illegals coming in from the north?!
How you feel if you could buy a gun and carry it concealed without the need for a permit or training on how to use the gun? I'll tell you about. efforts by Florida Republican state legislators to make permitless carry the law in Florida. They say it would be a step toward the full realization.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
