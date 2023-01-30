For longtime Dallas Cowboys fans, it was a pleasure to watch Emmitt Smith play. He had this combination of speed and power that not many then, or now, could match. Its really no surprise that he is the National Football League's all time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and also holds the record of most rushing touchdowns at 164. He did spend his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but we don't hold that against him. Recently, Smith sat down with Insider and shared some of his favorite restaurants around Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO