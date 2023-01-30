Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game
Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
SB Nation
Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and...
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
“He’s the worst rotation player in the league” - JJ Redick reveals harsh yet honest feelings after he saw Draymond Green playing in sophomore year
Former NBA Player turned analyst JJ Redick revealed honest feelings on witnessing Draymond Green play in his sophomore year in the NBA
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Kenny Smith reveals when he first knew that Michael Jordan was a special player - "He would just dominate guys"
Smith said he was taken aback by Jordan's work ethic over the summer, and how Jordan could dominate in pick up games with North Carolina's returning NBA alums
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to make NFL history during Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic day, no matter who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts would be the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off during the big game. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia […]
Super Bowl MVP Foles advises Hurts on how to lead the Birds to promised land
As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the Super Bowl MVP who quarterbacked the Birds to an ultimate victory in February 2018 had advice for his Super successor in Philly, Jalen Hurts.
New clip of Odell Beckham Jr. working out is great to see
The Odell Beckham Jr. comeback is going to be amazing to see once he suits up for an NFL team once again. Despite not playing this year after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last winter, it feels like OBJ in inching closer and closer to a return. Beckham...
Davante Adams hints that Aaron Rodgers will join the Raiders
Is it possible that we haven't seen the last of Aaron Rodgers throwing balls to Davante Adams? When these two were together with the Green Bay Packers, they created magic on the field. They've arguably been the best duo in the past five years. When Green Bay traded Adams, hearts...
Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL
For the second time in the past year, it's time to say goodbye to the greatest football player of all time. After a disappointing showing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, there was plenty of speculation that Tom Brady would hang up his cleats. He did just that on...
Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video
Odell Beckham Jr. did not work out for teams when he took free-agent visits during the season, but the star wide receiver seems to be sending a message now that he is fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. Beckham shared a workout video on Instagram Monday that showed him make... The post Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Shares How to Eat Like Him in Dallas, Texas
For longtime Dallas Cowboys fans, it was a pleasure to watch Emmitt Smith play. He had this combination of speed and power that not many then, or now, could match. Its really no surprise that he is the National Football League's all time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and also holds the record of most rushing touchdowns at 164. He did spend his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but we don't hold that against him. Recently, Smith sat down with Insider and shared some of his favorite restaurants around Dallas, Texas.
Eagles in Elite Company Heading Into Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished in the playoffs something not done in more than 30 years, but will it mean success in the Super Bowl?
Dolphins get good news on Tua Tagovailoa's health
Plenty of hearts dropped when on multiple occasions this past season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with concussions. The fighter that he is, Tagovailoa was able to bounce back each time and showcase his skills. Late in the season, though, he suffered yet another one, resulting in him...
49ers QB Brock Purdy unsure if he'll undergo surgery or not
The NFC Championship Game could not have gone worse for the San Francisco 49ers. In the first half in Philly, quarterback Brock Purdy went down with a serious elbow injury, leading to Josh Johnson taking over the offense. Ouch. The 49ers lost and all eyes turned to Purdy. Now, Purdy...
12up
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0