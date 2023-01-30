ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12up

New clip of Odell Beckham Jr. working out is great to see

The Odell Beckham Jr. comeback is going to be amazing to see once he suits up for an NFL team once again. Despite not playing this year after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last winter, it feels like OBJ in inching closer and closer to a return. Beckham...
12up

Davante Adams hints that Aaron Rodgers will join the Raiders

Is it possible that we haven't seen the last of Aaron Rodgers throwing balls to Davante Adams? When these two were together with the Green Bay Packers, they created magic on the field. They've arguably been the best duo in the past five years. When Green Bay traded Adams, hearts...
GREEN BAY, WI
12up

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

For the second time in the past year, it's time to say goodbye to the greatest football player of all time. After a disappointing showing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, there was plenty of speculation that Tom Brady would hang up his cleats. He did just that on...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video

Odell Beckham Jr. did not work out for teams when he took free-agent visits during the season, but the star wide receiver seems to be sending a message now that he is fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. Beckham shared a workout video on Instagram Monday that showed him make... The post Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
101.5 KNUE

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Shares How to Eat Like Him in Dallas, Texas

For longtime Dallas Cowboys fans, it was a pleasure to watch Emmitt Smith play. He had this combination of speed and power that not many then, or now, could match. Its really no surprise that he is the National Football League's all time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and also holds the record of most rushing touchdowns at 164. He did spend his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but we don't hold that against him. Recently, Smith sat down with Insider and shared some of his favorite restaurants around Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
12up

Dolphins get good news on Tua Tagovailoa's health

Plenty of hearts dropped when on multiple occasions this past season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with concussions. The fighter that he is, Tagovailoa was able to bounce back each time and showcase his skills. Late in the season, though, he suffered yet another one, resulting in him...
12up

12up

