AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is now open. Applications will only be accepted online. When you apply, you will need to pick which areas of the state you would be willing to hunt, your preferred hunting season, whether you would accept a permit to kill an antlerless moose and who your sub-permittee would be.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO