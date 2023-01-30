ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

WPFO

2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WATERVILLE, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
nomadlawyer.org

Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine

Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Waterville Alfond Youth center receives grant for Ice Hockey program

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center has received a $10,000 grant for youth ice hockey programming in Central Maine. Most of that money will help with scholarship funds for 25-30 disadvantaged youth who want to play hockey but can’t afford registration costs or equipment.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine regulators allow wind, utility project to move forward

PORTLAND, Mane (AP) — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine gas prices on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Maine. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine Tuesday morning was $3.50. That’s about seven cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago....
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Lottery for 2023 moose permits in Maine is now open

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is now open. Applications will only be accepted online. When you apply, you will need to pick which areas of the state you would be willing to hunt, your preferred hunting season, whether you would accept a permit to kill an antlerless moose and who your sub-permittee would be.
MAINE STATE
nhbr.com

Maine moving company to pay $125k settlement over social media threats

A Maine-based moving company with three locations in New Hampshire has agreed to pay the state of Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business. The attorney general of Maine charged that Liberty Bell Moving and Storage tried to contractually block customers from writing...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
wabi.tv

Deadline expires, no deal to buy shuttered Hampden waste plant

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden waste facility shuttered for nearly three years remains without a buyer after an agreement with a prospective partner expired without a deal. The Municipal Review Committee says the exclusivity agreement with Revere Capital Advisors that began in July ended on Tuesday without a purchase agreement or timeline.
HAMPDEN, ME
WPFO

Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE

