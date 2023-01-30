Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Related
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
who13.com
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died …. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Animal Rescue League Adoption Dogs. Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. Iowa legislators work to fix...
KELOLAND TV
Another arrest made in Iowa shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
One person dies in Saylor Township car accident
SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of […]
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station
ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Facing Influx Of Des Moines Wells Fargo Workers
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines' busy Jordan Creek Mall area could be getting even busier, with news that hundreds of downtown Des Moines Wells Fargo employees will be moved to the Jordan Creek Wells Fargo campus. West Des Moines City Engineer Eric Peterson says while it's not known how many of those employees will work from home and how many will drive to work, it's safe to say, the traffic has gotten steadily busier in the area since the land south of I-80 and west of I-35 was developed two decades ago.
kmaland.com
Creston man booked on several drug charges
(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
who13.com
Taylor Blaha trial update
Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. A girl from Ottumwa has already made a name for herself. Anti-violence event hopes to amplify teenage concerns …. The deaths of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron on January 23 left an...
One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston
(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
Comments / 0