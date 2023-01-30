Read full article on original website
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
All pets in the city of Houston must be microchipped, starting Feb. 1; Here’s how to get it done for free
HOUSTON – All pet owners living in the city of Houston are required to have their pets microchipped, starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Deputy shelter director at BARC Houston, Cory Stottlemyer, spoke to KPRC 2 about the ordinance and the upcoming free events their organization is hosting. Pet owners living...
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast
HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
Fickle February forecasting
First things first: we’ve missed any hard freeze or icing this week and according to the American Model we will continue to have “above freezing” temperatures (even mild) through at least the middle of the month. Below is the American Model precip forecast which has just rain and that looks to be the 9th-10th and again on Valentine’s Day!
Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M
CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at...
Iconic Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis to make stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre during ‘El Buki’ World Tour
HOUSTON – Marco Antonio Solis, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history with a catalog of deep, romantic songs, will embark on a solo world tour once more, which includes a stop in Sugar Land. Solis, who’s famously known for songs such as “Mas Que Tu...
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
FOUND SAFE: 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found
HOUSTON – An Amber Alert issued for two young siblings on Wednesday afternoon has since been discontinued. Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1-year-old, were said to have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.
Man mauled to death by dogs in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after police say he was mauled by two or three dogs in northwest Houston. Officers responded to reports of an attack in the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive around 4:15 p.m. Police said the neighbor’s dogs somehow got through the fence and...
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
He’s safe: Search discontinued for missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Tomball High School
TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball police have discontinued a search for a 14-year-old boy from Tomball after the teen was reportedly found Monday night. Police said the teen is at home safe. He was reportedly last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving his local high school. Although authorities did not believe...
Man possibly breaks leg after jumping out of window to escape fire at west Houston apartment complex, HFD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was injured while trying to escape a fire at a west Houston apartment complex Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex located at 5907 Inwood around 10:15 p.m. Crews...
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to join Bun B during his Southern Takeover at the Houston Rodeo
HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Bun B’s takeover at the rodeo just got even more exciting. On Tuesday, the Houston Rodeo announced that Bun B would start dropping some artists from his much-anticipated Southern Takeover if a particular Houston Rodeo post got over 10,000 likes on Instagram. When...
Judge dismisses $25M defamation lawsuit filed by doctor who sued Houston Methodist
HOUSTON – A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a doctor who had done work with Houston Methodist. Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist, filed the $25 million dollar lawsuit in July 2022 after she says the hospital ‘defamed’ her. In the...
VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them
HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
