Massachusetts State

WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs

BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Worcester's Growth Has Housing Advocates Calling for Affordable Options

Worcester is growing, and so is housing construction. As new homes are built, leaders in Massachusetts' second-largest city are working to address the rising cost of living with an inclusionary zoning ordinance that would require developers to set aside a certain percentage of units as affordable housing for lower-income residents.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

The MassGOP has a new leader

Stung by a string of embarrassing election losses, in-fighting, and anemic fund-raising, Massachusetts Republicans have made a change. Party members voted this week to oust controversial two-term MassGOP Chair Jim Lyons. He was replaced by Amy Carnevale. She is a resident of Marblehead, who is employed as a Washington D.C....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

