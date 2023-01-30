Read full article on original website
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Beacon Hill leaders expect continued growth in Massachusetts' tax collections
The first building block is set for the first budget Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will file by March 1st. Her administration and the top budget-writers from the state legislature this week announced a consensus revenue estimate that projects tax collections will grow by 1.6 percent. The consensus revenue estimate of...
Rates reduced for these Massachusetts natural gas customers
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved reduction in gas supply rates for some Massachusetts residents this winter.
Inflation, slowing economy could affect Mass. tax relief
Tax relief remains on the horizon for Bay Staters, yet details are still elusive almost a month into the new legislative session and the start of Gov. Maura Healey’s historic term. House Speaker Ron Mariano on Wednesday indicated the tax relief package lawmakers had agreed on last year but...
Popular Retailer in Berkshires to Close Along with Others in Massachusetts
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. However, the company recently announced another round of closures in the Bay State and this time, the location in the Berkshires didn't make the cut.
Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs
BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
What Does a Seller's Agent Do For a Massachusetts Home Seller
The Role of a Seller's Agent in Massachusetts Home Sales. When you have not sold a home in a long time, it is possible you might not be up to speed with current real estate lingo.
JACKPOT! $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
A week after a $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown, another person won $31 million.
Worcester's Growth Has Housing Advocates Calling for Affordable Options
Worcester is growing, and so is housing construction. As new homes are built, leaders in Massachusetts' second-largest city are working to address the rising cost of living with an inclusionary zoning ordinance that would require developers to set aside a certain percentage of units as affordable housing for lower-income residents.
Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Healey files supplemental budget with nearly $300M for emergency assistance; school meals to remain free
BOSTON — As the first month of her tenure fades into later and later sunsets, Gov. Maura Healey filed an almost $300 million supplemental budget bill Monday to fill economic gaps left by federal financial assistance programs that are ending. The announcement came in the afternoon as leaders in the House, Senate and...
The MassGOP has a new leader
Stung by a string of embarrassing election losses, in-fighting, and anemic fund-raising, Massachusetts Republicans have made a change. Party members voted this week to oust controversial two-term MassGOP Chair Jim Lyons. He was replaced by Amy Carnevale. She is a resident of Marblehead, who is employed as a Washington D.C....
Massachusetts Gets Lucky With a 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner
💲 It's the second Mega Millions jackpot sold in Massachusetts in January. 💲 Never before has Mega Millons had four jackpot winners in one month. 💲 A single jackpot with an annuity value of $1.35 billion was sold in Lebanon, Maine, for the January 13 drawing. New...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin turns down 20% pay raise
The longtime secretary is the only constitutional officer who rejected the extra cash. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin will decline the 20% pay raise he’s due under a several-years-old law, making him the state’s only constitutional officer to turn down the hefty salary bump. “No, not at...
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
Emerald Square mall proposal calls for 300+ apartments
New life might soon be breathed into the Emerald Square mall, according to the town manager.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Southwick safety chiefs see staffing, materials as biggest drivers of rising costs
SOUTHWICK — Town departments have begun putting together their initial budgets for the fiscal 2024 budget cycle, and the police and fire chiefs warned the Select Board last week that they expect to see increased costs in personnel and materials. Fire Chief Richard Stefanowicz and Police Chief Robert Landis...
