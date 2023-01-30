ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby

We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
SoapAsk

How old is Nina on General Hospital?

Nina, the powerful and enigmatic character on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," has captured the hearts of audiences with her beauty, charm, and mysterious past. But just how old is this leading lady? Fans have been speculating for years, but the truth has always been kept under wraps.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
Florence Carmela

For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?

For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?. Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
Cheryl E Preston

Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital

General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Cheryl E Preston

Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?

It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.

