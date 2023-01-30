Read full article on original website
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
GH Spoilers Speculation: The Bone Marrow Donor Everyone Is Ignoring
A chance to show who’s the real hero of Port Charles!. GH spoilers tease that Josslyn Jacks managed to make Willow Tait’s medical crisis a little bit more about herself when she recalled her own kidney transplant from years earlier. Which got us thinking.
Is Willow leaving General Hospital? Why Willow is Leaving?
The character of Willow Tait on General Hospital has quickly become a fan favorite. She has brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the show, and her storylines have been heart-wrenching and uplifting.
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
How old is Nina on General Hospital?
Nina, the powerful and enigmatic character on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," has captured the hearts of audiences with her beauty, charm, and mysterious past. But just how old is this leading lady? Fans have been speculating for years, but the truth has always been kept under wraps.
Days Of Our Lives: Is Chloe Expecting a Baby with Stephen? Fans Speculate as Actress Teases Pregnancy Storyline
The Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television, and it has captivated audiences for decades with its compelling storylines and dynamic characters. One of the most beloved characters on the show is Chloe Lane, played by actress Nadia Bjorlin.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?
For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?. Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Soap Hub Speculates This Is What Dex Heller Is After on General Hospital
How Dex Heller can kill many General Hospital birds with his one stone. Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after.
Is Jason Morgan Making a Comeback to General Hospital? Fans Speculate on His Return
Fans of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital, have been speculating about the return of one of the show's most beloved characters, Jason Morgan. Is Jason Coming back on General Hospital?Photo byGetty Images.
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
