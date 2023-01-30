ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville police department has added a new member to its team. The new recruit joined the department two weeks ago from New York. “Hopefully what he’s going to help us do is when we have calls for missing adults, missing juveniles, even if it’s a suspect, escaping from somewhere, use him and his nose,” Charlottesville K9 Officer Darius Nash said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Teenager charged in high speed chase

The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Stanardsville man arrested for Madison church arson

A Stanardsville man has been arrested for setting a fire in the sanctuary of Rose Park United Methodist Church located in the Wolftown area of Madison County on January 25. Law enforcement noted on January 26 that they had a person of interest in the case. Tuesday evening Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver announced his office had arrested David Gordon Netting, 45, on three felony charges after sheriff’s deputies found the man inside the church on the day of the fire. Netting has been charged with three felonies: Breaking and entering with intent to commit arson; Damaging the church; Burning or destroying the church. According to online court records if Netting is convicted of the alleged offenses, he could face between eight and 35 years in prison and fines upwards of $202,500. After his January 28 arrest Netting was housed in the City of Richmond Jail. He will appear in Madison County General District Court for his first hearing on Thursday.
STANARDSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Stanardsville man is accused of causing a fire at the Rose Park Methodist Church Wednesday, January 25. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, January 31, that David Netting is charged with breaking & entering with the intent to commit arson, injuring any property, and burning or destroying a dwelling.
STANARDSVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO wanted fugitive has been apprehended

Shenandoah County Fugitive Jessie Lee Herald remained on the run for approximately two days before being apprehended by Shenandoah County Deputies Feb. 1. The New Market resident was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm according to the announcement from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Herald also faces...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
newsnationnow.com

Ex-police chief: Cops tried to create ‘auditory witnesses’

(NewsNation) — A former police chief in Virginia says the officers who beat Tyre Nichols were trying to create “auditory witnesses” and believes a corrupted system is responsible for creating a culture of violence that led to Nichols’ death. The five officers in Memphis could be...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC12

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO announce the sentencing of a convicted felon

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced the sentencing of a convicted felon from Stanley. Stanley resident Christopher Michael Good pleaded guilty to a second offense of Manufacturing and distributing a schedule 1 2 drug and to being a violent felon possessing a firearm. A joint task force of...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

