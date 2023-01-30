Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville police department has added a new member to its team. The new recruit joined the department two weeks ago from New York. “Hopefully what he’s going to help us do is when we have calls for missing adults, missing juveniles, even if it’s a suspect, escaping from somewhere, use him and his nose,” Charlottesville K9 Officer Darius Nash said.
WHSV
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
wsvaonline.com
Teenager charged in high speed chase
The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
NBC 29 News
Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust. Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk. “It’s really important just to get...
Stanardsville man arrested for Madison church arson
A Stanardsville man has been arrested for setting a fire in the sanctuary of Rose Park United Methodist Church located in the Wolftown area of Madison County on January 25. Law enforcement noted on January 26 that they had a person of interest in the case. Tuesday evening Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver announced his office had arrested David Gordon Netting, 45, on three felony charges after sheriff’s deputies found the man inside the church on the day of the fire. Netting has been charged with three felonies: Breaking and entering with intent to commit arson; Damaging the church; Burning or destroying the church. According to online court records if Netting is convicted of the alleged offenses, he could face between eight and 35 years in prison and fines upwards of $202,500. After his January 28 arrest Netting was housed in the City of Richmond Jail. He will appear in Madison County General District Court for his first hearing on Thursday.
NBC 29 News
Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Stanardsville man is accused of causing a fire at the Rose Park Methodist Church Wednesday, January 25. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, January 31, that David Netting is charged with breaking & entering with the intent to commit arson, injuring any property, and burning or destroying a dwelling.
theriver953.com
SCSO wanted fugitive has been apprehended
Shenandoah County Fugitive Jessie Lee Herald remained on the run for approximately two days before being apprehended by Shenandoah County Deputies Feb. 1. The New Market resident was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm according to the announcement from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Herald also faces...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
newsnationnow.com
Ex-police chief: Cops tried to create ‘auditory witnesses’
(NewsNation) — A former police chief in Virginia says the officers who beat Tyre Nichols were trying to create “auditory witnesses” and believes a corrupted system is responsible for creating a culture of violence that led to Nichols’ death. The five officers in Memphis could be...
NBC12
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
theriver953.com
PCSO announce the sentencing of a convicted felon
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced the sentencing of a convicted felon from Stanley. Stanley resident Christopher Michael Good pleaded guilty to a second offense of Manufacturing and distributing a schedule 1 2 drug and to being a violent felon possessing a firearm. A joint task force of...
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
