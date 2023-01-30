A Stanardsville man has been arrested for setting a fire in the sanctuary of Rose Park United Methodist Church located in the Wolftown area of Madison County on January 25. Law enforcement noted on January 26 that they had a person of interest in the case. Tuesday evening Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver announced his office had arrested David Gordon Netting, 45, on three felony charges after sheriff’s deputies found the man inside the church on the day of the fire. Netting has been charged with three felonies: Breaking and entering with intent to commit arson; Damaging the church; Burning or destroying the church. According to online court records if Netting is convicted of the alleged offenses, he could face between eight and 35 years in prison and fines upwards of $202,500. After his January 28 arrest Netting was housed in the City of Richmond Jail. He will appear in Madison County General District Court for his first hearing on Thursday.

STANARDSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO