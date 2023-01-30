Read full article on original website
Related
Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union
When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
Allure
Gabrielle Union Thinks Her New Curly Updo Is a 10, and We Couldn't Agree More
What better way to start your week than with a new gorgeous hairstyle from Gabrielle Union? The Being Mary Jane star knows we live for each and every new hair moment she shares on the 'gram — and she's 100 percent right because we can't stop admiring the curly updo with which she ended January.
See Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Celebrate Winter Formal With "Ethereal" Look
Watch: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya's Winter Formal Look. It was an unforgettable night at the Wade household. Zaya Wade recently attended her winter formal, and, of course, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were there to help celebrate and document the occasion. "Winter Formal," the athlete...
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Her Mini in Identical Hairstyles: ‘Twinning Is Winning’
Gabrielle Union’s genes must have hit copy and paste when they made her daughter Kaavia James, because the 4-year-old is her mom’s mini-me! Kaavia already has her mom’s fiery spirit and sassy comebacks, and now, she has her exact hairstyle, too. You already know it’ll be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen!
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine
Ashlee Simpson Ross shares her oldest, son Bronx Mowgli, 14, with ex Pete Wentz Ashlee Simpson Ross is dealing with the realities of her son growing up. Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show this week about what it's like to have a teenage son, the "Pieces of Me" singer marveled at how her oldest, son Bronx, 14, is "so tall." "He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me," said the singer, 38, who shares Bronx with ex Pete Wentz. "He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that." "He's...
Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her “Dysfunctional” First Marriage
Though Gabrielle Union is now happily married to Dwyane Wade, she’s no stranger to being candid about her past romantic experiences and how it shaped the woman she is today. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Cheaper By The Dozen actress spoke with host Dax Shepard about her first marriage and their decision to partake in mutual infidelity. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union, 50, stated. She was married to now retired NFL running back of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Howard, from...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
digitalspy.com
Bring It On's Gabrielle Union teases sequel with the original cast
Bring It On star Gabrielle Union has teased a potential sequel for the hit cheerleader film that could potentially bring back the original cast. Bring It On was released in 2000 and followed a group of high-school cheerleaders that find out their previous captain stole all of their routines from another school and have to conjure up their own routine in order to compete at the year's championships.
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' creators say Keke Palmer called them and 'gangstered' her way into a role
"The Proud Family" creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said that the "Nope" star told them they had to give her a role in the revival series.
sheenmagazine.com
The Lure of Addiction, The Intoxication of Romance and The Pain of Loss: Snowfall Star Amin Joseph Talks the 2023 Sundance Premiere of “To Live and Die and Live” + How Black Men Can Restore Dignity While Showing Black Women They’re Enough
I think it’s important for all Black men that have a circle of truth within them that they use their light to shine a positive relationship between Black men and Black women.”. Hollywood Actor Amin Joseph gave one of the greatest performances of his time in To Live and...
Comments / 0