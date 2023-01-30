ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 3 days ago

Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire.

VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.

PSO reported an issue with a transformer line near the Port of Catoosa this past Monday, Jan. 23rd.

VFD says the company had access material to burn off since it hadn’t been in operation. That burn off is what led to large plumes of smoke.



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage

Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to their Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. OTA said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20 exit...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
insideradio.com

Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.

The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to receive $85M mega grant for I-44, US 75 corridor improvements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million mega grant for the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 Corridor Improvement Project in Tulsa. The funding comes from part of a nearly $1.2 billion National...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Truck Hits Building, Subject Arrested for DUI Suspicion

A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage. Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Who Has the Most Power in Pryor's City Government?

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Over the last few months one question seems to continue to come up, "Who is responsible for the overspending on the Library Expansion and new Police/Fire Emergency Center?" Most fingers seem to be pointing to the Mayor, with those fingers stating "the Mayor is the Chief Executive Officer of the City." We set out to find out just what powers the Mayor, Council and Citizens have according to Pryor's Charter.
PRYOR, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy