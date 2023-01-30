Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls

Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire.

VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.

PSO reported an issue with a transformer line near the Port of Catoosa this past Monday, Jan. 23rd.

VFD says the company had access material to burn off since it hadn’t been in operation. That burn off is what led to large plumes of smoke.







