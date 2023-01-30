ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

18 million people to be hit by ice storms, ‘hazardous winter weather’ this week, forecasters predict

By Alix Martichoux
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGIYq_0kWTxJMa00

(NEXSTAR) – A wide swath of America is bracing for ice, snow and other winter weather dangers to blast through this week.

The biggest band of bad weather stretches from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, southern Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia. More than 23 million across the nine states were under a Winter Weather Advisory on Monday.

But things are expected to be especially bad in Texas, Oklahoma , and along the Missouri- Arkansas border, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. The main threat from this week’s storms in the region is freezing rain, which can create major hazards as it coats roadways, power lines and tree branches, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?

More than 15 million people were under a Winter Storm Warning as of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of central Texas near Austin could see more than a half-inch of ice accumulation, according to meteorologists with Nexstar’s KXAN . Some school closures were already being planned in Texas and Arkansas Monday in preparation.

When more than 0.25 inches of ice accumulates, it’s considered an ice storm . Ice storms are in the forecast this week for more than 3 million Americans who live in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Can you tell if your gas stove is hurting your health?

In Colorado and the Southwestern states more advisories and warnings are in place. Denver was so cold Monday, the city tied a 38-year record with a low of negative 10 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhiBD_0kWTxJMa00

The “hazardous winter weather” is expected to last through mid-week, the NWS said .

While they may not be hit with frozen rain, other parts of the country are dealing with frigid cold. It was about 2 degrees Fahrenheit in Bismarck, North Dakota, at noon on Monday. With wind chill, it felt more like negative 12.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two teens arrested in Harborcreek break-in

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with a middle-of-the-night break-in at a Harborcreek business. State troopers were sent to Smoker Friendly in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, two suspects used a baseball bat and golf club to smash the front door glass. The […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PSP asking for help identifying pair of burglary suspects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary that took place at Smoker Friendly on Buffalo Road early Wednesday morning. According to a release from PSP, two alleged male suspects that are estimated to be in their late teens to early 20s, who […]
ERIE, PA
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
AccuWeather

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT

A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Fox 59

Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
National Weather Force

ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy