Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO