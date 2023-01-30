Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire
Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Meet the other Aussie Philadelphia Eagles star who could play with Jordan Mailata in the Super Bowl
A run of injuries saw Arryn Siposs delisted by St Kilda when he was just 22. Now he stands on the verge of joining his teammate Jordan Mailata as the first Aussies to play on a winning Super Bowl team.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
'Pile of bodies': Eagles fan celebrating NFC title win injured in bus shelter collapse
"I hit my head and I hit my back. I was knocked out for a few minutes," recalled Ashley Marcial, who fell from a bus shelter during this weekend's Eagles celebration in Center City.
49ers' Nick Bosa 'will not be watching' Super Bowl LVII
The 49ers were just defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, so the wounds are likely still fresh for Bosa and company. While Bosa has had a stellar start to his NFL career from an individual standpoint — earning the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award and three Pro Bowl honors — his Niners continue to fall frustratingly close to the ultimate team prize.
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
atozsports.com
Eagles: A.J. Brown has a special connection with one Chiefs’ player heading into the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles‘ star wide receiver A.J. Brown has a special connection with one player on the Chiefs that goes beyond football, and the two are happy for each other as they are both playing in the Super Bowl. Brown has had an amazing year and is a key...
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
chatsports.com
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
The Ringer
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
