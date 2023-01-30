ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Shania Twain reveals near-death experience: ‘It was like science fiction’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCP1j_0kWTxFpg00

Shania Twain’s brush with death is no fiction, but there was a lot of science involved.

The country music icon revealed Sunday that during a recent battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia, she had a sci-fi-like experience while being airlifted to a hospital, reported the Mirror .

“It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse … and in the end I had to be air-evacuated,” the Canadian songstress shared. “It was like science fiction, I felt like I was going to another planet or something,

“It all kind of happened in slow motion,” she continued.

According to the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer, her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, was frantic with worry as the couple tried to arrange for an airlift.

“My husband was freaking out, to be honest,” said Twain, 57. “He was really panicking because he was the one having to pull it all together.

“He spent hours and hours every day on the phone, trying to get an air evacuation coordinated, trying to get a bed lined up, as there were none, checking my vital signs. It was just a real nightmare for him,” continued Twain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Zc0B_0kWTxFpg00
Shania Twain’s new song “Inhale/Exhale Air” was inspired by her COVID experience.
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Twain revealed that once her husband secured a bed, she was placed in isolation and began plasma therapy — but her condition was touch and go.

“It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary,” Twain remembered. “I made it through and I’m just so grateful.”

The Grammy-winning artist went on to express gratitude for her husband, ruminating that the situation could have been a lot worse if she had been alone.

“I thought, ‘Wow, if I was living alone in a more isolated scenario, I don’t know what would have happened.’ My heart goes out to people who don’t have that support to help them get the right care,” said Twain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYWYa_0kWTxFpg00
Shania Twain threw it back to 1997 when she recycled her iconic “That Don’t Impress Me Much” look at the 2022 Peoples’ Choice Awards.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Twain used her battle with COVID as inspiration for one of her latest tunes, called “Inhale/Exhale Air,” which appears on her brand-new album “Queen of Me.”

“It’s a song of ­gratitude and appreciation,” said Twain. “I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs.”

Twain is no stranger to beating staggering odds. In 2004, the “You’re Still the One” singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease, precipitating an almost decadelong hiatus from singing.

In 2018, Twain had throat surgery in an effort to strengthen her damaged vocal cords.

“It’s great to be just singing again, on a tour with my new voice after my surgery,” said Twain. “I’m in a very celebratory state of mind.”

The singer’s sixth album drops on Feb. 3.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy