BBC
'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'
Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
CBS Sports
Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea; do Gunners have the depth to win Premier League?
Do Arsenal have enough? It is the question hanging over supporters, rivals and the club hierarchy as they enter the final months of their remarkable season. In August, nobody seriously imagined that this team would be the Premier League frontrunners in the second half of the race, and yet that is where they find themselves, five points clear of Manchester City with 19 games left to play while the reigning champions have 18.
SB Nation
Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
BBC
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe & Keylor Navas sign on deadline day
Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Felipe for undisclosed fees, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan. Shelvey, 30, has made only three Premier League appearances this season and his contract expires in the summer. He has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract, while Felipe, 33, has signed until...
SB Nation
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
BBC
Jody Morris: Former Chelsea and Derby assistant named Swindon Town boss
Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager. He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before...
Soccer-Darmian sends Inter into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Defending champions Inter Milan reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Atalanta thanks to a second-half goal from Matteo Darmian.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
Tottenham complete Pedro Porro signing from Sporting in €45m deal
Pedro Porro has completed his long-touted move to Tottenham from Sporting, with the right-back joining on loan before the €45m (£39.7m) transfer is made permanent in the summer. Negotiations have been back and forth since the start of January and have not been straightforward, the complications including how...
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Late Sarr loan bid rejected
Is it even a transfer window if Everton are not linked with Ismaila Sarr? The Blues loan bid for the Watford forward has been rejected by the club as they aspire to come back to the Premier League. [Adam Leventhal]. 8:15 PM BT - Who Ayew?. Apparently the only player...
BBC
Sean Dyche: What new Everton manager will bring - by those who have played for him
Everton have turned to former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as they look to clamber out of the Premier League relegation zone. The 51-year-old impressed during almost 10 years at Turf Moor, guiding the Clarets to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes on a modest budget.
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
