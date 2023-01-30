ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Chip Caray confirmed as Cardinals’ new play-by-play announcer

By Kevin S. Held
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiL3Q_0kWTxAQ300

ST. LOUIS – It’s official: a Caray will be calling Cardinals baseball once again.

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced that Chip Caray, grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray, will be doing play-by-play for televised games.

The move was first reported one week ago by Braves and Cardinals beat writers for The Athletic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Reports: Tigers hire Brock Olivo to special teams role

Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter. MU has yet to confirm the reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
edglentoday.com

Legendary Dancing "Beatle Bob" Concert Streak Ends At 9,439 Days

ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996. Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis

MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Luke Bryan coming to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS – Country singer Luke Bryan recently announced that his 36-city Country On Tour kicks off this summer in June. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host one of the shows on Saturday, August 26. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets all this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy