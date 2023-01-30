Chip Caray confirmed as Cardinals’ new play-by-play announcer
ST. LOUIS – It’s official: a Caray will be calling Cardinals baseball once again.
On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced that Chip Caray, grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray, will be doing play-by-play for televised games.
The move was first reported one week ago by Braves and Cardinals beat writers for The Athletic.
