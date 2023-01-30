Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Shell (SHEL) Beats Q4 Earnings on Higher Price, LNG Sales
SHEL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items — the market’s preferred measure) of $2.76. The bottom line came in well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 and surged from the year-earlier quarter’s earnings of $1.66 per ADS, backed by stronger commodity prices, higher LNG volumes and refining margins.
Zacks.com
3 Fertilizer Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
SQM - Free Report) , CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (. IPI - Free Report) are worth a look despite near-term headwinds. The Zacks Fertilizers industry comprises producers, distributors and marketers of crop nutrients for the global agriculture industry. Companies in this space offer nutrients such as phosphates (including diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid), potash and nitrogen (including urea, ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate) fertilizers. They also provide other nitrogen products to help farmers maximize crop yield. Crop nutrients are essential to drive agricultural productivity and boost the natural fertility of the soil. Demand for these nutrients is being supported by the need to increase the production of grains to address rising food consumption globally. Moreover, the constant need of growers to nourish their crops, replenish nutrients in the soil following a harvest and boost yields to feed a growing global population drives the consumption of fertilizers.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Halliburton (HAL)
HAL - Free Report) reported Q4 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents last week, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Zacks.com
MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings Miss on Lower Investment Income
MET - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.55 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and our estimate of $1.77. The bottom line declined 29% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $15,836 million, which decreased 21.6% year over year....
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Entertainment Industry
WWE - Free Report) , iQIYI (. CURI - Free Report) . Companies have been focusing on a superior product strategy and prudent capital investments. Steady recovery in the advertising spending environment and resumption of production pipelines bode well for film and television production companies. Industry Description. The Zacks Film...
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits of $40 million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Dec 31, 2022), down from $48 million or 83 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, up from...
Comments / 0