Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid Provides Thursday Chiefs Injury Updates
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to work this week following their AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a season-finale Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles is coming up. Next Sunday will be here before anyone knows it and with that in mind, Kansas City is hard at work preparing for the ultimate game of the 2022-23 NFL campaign.
Tri-City Herald
Remembering Former GM Bobby Beathard, “the Smartest Man in the NFL”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Bobby Beathard interview, please click on the following link: Bobby Beathard Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com) When the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened the contributor category in 2015, former GMs Bill Polian and Ron Wolf were its first inductees. Three years later, a third general manager – Bobby Beathard – was the contributor finalist, and Polian was asked what he thought.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys WATCH: Jerry Compares Wins - Brady vs. Herschel
FRISCO - How proud is Jerry Jones of finally notching that elusive win over Tom Brady in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff win in Tampa that may have played a role in the 45-year-old QB's decision this week to retire from the NFL?. Jerry is "Herschel Walker-level'' proud. "I'm proud of...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints to Interview Joe Woods for DC Position
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports on Thursday that the New Orleans Saints will interview former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their own defensive coordinator position. New Orleans went 7-10 under first-year head coach and former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen last year. The Saints ranked fifth in...
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
The Yankees added to their pitching depth on Wednesday, signing Gray Fenter to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Fenter, 27, doesn’t have any major league experience. Rather, he’s only made it to Double-A. The Orioles spent a seventh-round pick on...
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Are Packing To Head To Clearwater For Spring Training
Thousands of items are being loaded on the Philadelphia Phillies’ equipment truck heading for BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. The truck is expected to leave Thursday after 11:00 a.m. from Philadelphia for the 1,058-mile trip to Clearwater. According to a release sent by the Phillies, the supplies include: 10,000...
Tri-City Herald
Hawks Win Over Suns Shouldn’t Impact Trade Deadline Moves
The Atlanta Hawks demolished the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. It was easily the team's best performance of the season. Unfortunately for most Hawks fans, the nationally-televised game did not tip off until after 10:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Everything rolled in Atlanta's direction. They pushed the pace all...
Tri-City Herald
Will MLB The Show 23 be on PC?
MLB The Show fans are hopeful that the franchise would be coming to PC in 2023. MLB The Show 23 information is rolling out after Jazz Chisholm was revealed as the cover star. SIE San Diego Studios has announced a special The Captain Edition featuring Derek Jeter, a Technical Test, pre-order information and more. But, many fans are still wondering if the franchise is finally coming to PC.
Tri-City Herald
Will MLB The Show 23 be on Xbox Game Pass?
MLB The Show fans can rejoice once again as MLB The Show 23 is returning to Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Studios and SIE San Diego Studios announced that MLB The Show 23 will be on Xbox Game Pass once again during the Cover Athlete Reveal event. Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins is the latest athlete to star on the cover following Shohei Ohtani. In the official reveal trailer below on the Xbox YouTube channel, Xbox Game Pass availability was confirmed.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Land 8 Players on Another Top 100 Prospects List
The Dodgers have made their presence known in many prospect lists this preseason. Most recently, a total of eight Los Angeles prospects made their way to The Athletic’s top 100 list. Keith Law highlighted the list of players, with catcher Diego Cartaya leading the LA pack at number 6.
