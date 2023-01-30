Pistons And Mavs Injury Reports

The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Luka Doncic will be available.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Texas.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Jared Rhoden.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood.

Superstar forward Luka Doncic missed Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Utah Jazz, and is questionable for Monday's matchup.

NBA's official injury report

The Pistons are in rebuilding mode, so they have not had a good season.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place) with a 13-38 record in 51 games.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons are 2-8, and they have gone 7-19 in the 26 games they have played on the road outside of Michigan.

The franchise has yet to make the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season (when they had Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond).

As for the Mavs, they are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference (with three other teams).

Through 51 games, they have gone 26-25 and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

That said, the Mavs are excellent on their home floor, with a 17-9 record in 26 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games), which was their first time going that far in the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the title.