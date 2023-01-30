ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Old Gas Station in Portland, Maine, is Transformed Into a Pizza, Bar & Grill

There's an old gas station on Forest Avenue that had the pumps removed and instead of filling tanks, it is filling glasses at a new pizza, bar & grill. The station has been on Forest Avenue for as long as I can remember, all the way back to the days when someone pumped your gas for you, cleaned your windshield, and could even take your car into their garage for a tune-up or a tire rotation.
PORTLAND, ME
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past

Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Portland, ME
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire.

