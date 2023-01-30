Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
Old Gas Station in Portland, Maine, is Transformed Into a Pizza, Bar & Grill
There's an old gas station on Forest Avenue that had the pumps removed and instead of filling tanks, it is filling glasses at a new pizza, bar & grill. The station has been on Forest Avenue for as long as I can remember, all the way back to the days when someone pumped your gas for you, cleaned your windshield, and could even take your car into their garage for a tune-up or a tire rotation.
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
Who is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past
Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Portland Police Looking for Suspect in Bank Robbery on Forest Avenue
Portland Police are looking for an individual who allegedly entered a bank on Forest Avenue and demanded cash. Police say a man entered the Norway Saving Bacnk at 446 Forest Avenue and demanded cash after making threats to the staff around 1:40 PM on Wednesday. It sounds as if no...
