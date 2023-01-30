ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM begins production of 2024 GMC Hummer SUV in Detroit

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

General Motors started production Monday of the second electric vehicle in the Hummer family: The 2024 GMC Hummer SUV. That vehicle will hit dealership lots later in the first quarter.

GM's Global Vice President of Buick GMC Duncan Aldred sat down with the media Monday as the first Hummer SUV rolled off the line at Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck.

Aldred said GMC has about 90,000 reservations for the Hummer EVs, with about 60,000 of them for the pickup and the balance for the SUV. Here's a snapshot of what he had to say.

When will GMC restart taking orders for the Hummer EVs?

Aldred declined to specify when GMC will reopen the order banks for the vehicles. With 90,000 reservations to fill now, that amount will take GMC's production of the vehicles through this year and well into 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5Mpg_0kWTvxaO00

Also, GM has just one of its Ultium Cells LLC battery plants operational at the moment and that's the one in Lordstown, Ohio. While that factory has capacity to meet GM's battery production needs, Aldred said, GM still requires strategic planning as to which electric vehicles get those battery cells until the two other Ultium Cells plants it is building come online.

No price cuts on GMC's electric trucks

As the Free Press recently reported, when electric carmaker Tesla announced broad price cuts to its vehicles, experts predicted an EV price war . On Monday, Ford Motor obliged. It said it would reduce the price of the 2023 Mustang Mach-E from $600 to $5,900 depending on the model.

But Aldred said don't look for GMC to be lowering the price of the GMC Hummer EV pickup or the Hummer SUV any time soon. According to Kelley Blue Book , the 2024 Hummer EV SUV starts at $79,995 for the EV2 trim, $89,995 for the EV2X trim, $99,995 for the tri-motor EV3X model, and $105,595 for the Edition 1. The 2023 Hummer EV pickup starts at $98,400.

You can have any color, as long as it's white

Currently, the Edition 1 of the SUV will all come in a matte green. All the 2023 first-edition Hummer pickups already on roads are in white, Aldred said.

"It was a pretty conscious decision to go with the white and I do believe it's really made it into this iconic vehicle that it is," Aldred said. "It was a culmination of a marketing decision and, at the time, because of a two-year product development cycle, you try to keep things as simple as possible."

But that will soon change. When GMC starts building the 3X edition of the pickup soon, there will be other colors available for it.

He said as model years progress, more colors will be added to both the Hummer EV pickup and Hummer SUV until GMC can offer a "pretty normal selection."

The first production Hummer sells for $500,000

GMC sold the the first production 2024 Hummer Edition 1 SUV over the weekend at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $500,000. All of the money will go to Tread Lightly!, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214uBz_0kWTvxaO00

In March 2021, the first 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup sold for a whopping $2.5 million at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson auction.

More: GM hires former Tesla executive Zach Kirkman for corporate development role

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ jlareauan . Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter . Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM begins production of 2024 GMC Hummer SUV in Detroit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmauthority.com

GM Once Approved A Mid-Engine Cadillac

As the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 handily proves, General Motors is more than capable of producing a modern, mid-engine high-performance machine. Funny enough, The General previously approved the development of a mid-engine Cadillac model in the latter aughts, as confirmed by former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. During a recent...
gmauthority.com

Here’s Why GMC Sierra HD Has Bigger Windows Than 1500 Trucks

With the upcoming mid-cycle refresh of the GMC Sierra HD lineup, select trims of the 2024 Sierra HD received a substantial interior furnishing upgrade. Recently, we found out that this interior overhaul was more than just a simple cut-and-paste from the light-duty Sierra 1500, and required some extra massaging in order to make everything lineup properly.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Detroit Free Press

GM and Netflix partner to promote EVs in popular shows, Super Bowl ad

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is back touting General Motors' electric vehicles in a Super Bowl ad this year that has him chatting with zombies from Netflix's "Army of the Dead" and kids in "Stranger Things" and as he strolls through Regency-era England's "Bridgerton," where a Cadillac Lyriq awaits him. The ad kicks off a new partnership between GM and Netflix in which Netflix will start featuring GM's upcoming and current EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films...
lsxmag.com

General Motors Invests $918 Million To Build Sixth-Gen V8s

Just when it seems that “EV The World!” is everyone’s newest mantra, General Motors gives a respite of reality with its latest announcement that it is investing nearly a BILLION dollars in four U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-gen small-block V8 engines. Of course, all the juicy details about the next-gen engine are being held closely to GM’s chest for the time being, but the news is considered good news by the internal combustion crowd. What we do know is where that money will be distributed.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GM beats expectations for Q4 and full-year profits, sees continued gains in 2023

General Motors on Tuesday reported pretax profit gains of $1 billion in the fourth quarter to $3.79 billion. For the full-year, pretax profits rose to $14.5 billion compared with $14.3 billion in 2021. GM's overall gains came from improved inventory of pickups and SUVs as parts constrictions eased. GM sold a total of 1.1 million full-size pickups, midsize pickups and full-size SUVs for the year, all of which carry big profit margins. ...
The Detroit Free Press

GM to pay some UAW hourly workers record $12,750 in profit-sharing

As a result of General Motors' yearly gains in profits, about 42,300 U.S. hourly workers will receive a profit-sharing check of up to $12,750, GM spokesman David Caldwell said Tuesday.  The before-taxes payout for its UAW-represented workforce is an increase from $10,250 paid out in 2021 and about $9,000 in 2020. It is a record payout, Caldwell said. The highest payout, prior to this one, was in 2016 at $12,000 per employee. ...
OHIO STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
The Detroit Free Press

GM to invest $650 million in lithium mining company in US

General Motors said Tuesday it will jointly invest with Lithium Americas Corp. to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest in the world. GM will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, which GM CEO Mary Barra told Wall Street investors is "the largest investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials." ...
NEVADA STATE
fordauthority.com

1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction

Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit

A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Compliments Doug DeMuro On Video About Cars

As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, mega-popular YouTuber Doug DeMuro recently created a video defending Ford’s decision to stop selling sedans in the U.S. years ago, a move that was both shocking and highly controversial at the time. As one might imagine, this is still a sensitive topic among plenty of folks, and as such, the video has since conjured up plenty of reactions – both negative and positive. Regardless, there is one notable person that took the time to praise Doug DeMuro for sharing his opinion on this matter – Ford CEO Jim Farley.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy